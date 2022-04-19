ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Molly Seidel Dropped Out Of Boston Marathon At Mile 16 Due To Injury

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkDup_0fD8TuiZ00

BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury.

Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16.

In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was “completely gutted.”

“Today was a really tough one but I’m all good,” Seidel said. “Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem.”

Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

10 Celebrities That Have Run the Boston Marathon

I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Val Rogosheske finishes the Boston Marathon 50 years after her first historic race

At age 75, Val Rogosheske did it again. She finished the 2022 Boston Marathon, 50 years after she first made history as one of the first women to officially run the race. “It was good in so many ways and so different from other marathons I’ve done,” Rogosheske told Boston.com. “I was totally spoiled by Adidas and by the Boston Athletic Association — we had the special bus to the start and being able to stay in the Boston house where they had coffee and they had a toilet and things like that.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pax East Returns To Boston In Person After Two Years

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a celebration of all things gaming. “It’s just great to jive and meet up with people who like to geek out with the stuff you love,” said PAX East attendee Rachael Citron. PAX East is the largest gaming event on the East Coast, and it’s being held in person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for the first time in two years. Vendors come from all over to be at the show and say the opportunity to show off their products in person and have them tested out by crowds of gamers is invaluable for business. (WBZ-TV) “If you...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
FanSided

Does Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is crucial to the foundation of Chicago Fire. He’s the wily veteran who mentors the younger firefighters and the fatherly role model who sits behind the bar at Molly’s Pub. His presence has been appreciated since the pilot, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t...
TV SERIES
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Eater

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Dined at the Barking Crab

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Boston’s food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler dropped in for dinner at Fort Point’s popular waterfront stalwart, the Barking Crab restaurant, this week. The willowy rocker from the Boston-born band dined on seafood with his son and posed for photos with patrons and staff at the color-splashed seafood shack, according to Boston.com. (88 Sleeper Street, Boston)
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Pairs Daisy Dukes With Baseball Jersey For Opening Day With Fiance Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Hurley: By Excluding Don Orsillo From Jerry Remy Ceremony, Red Sox And NESN Make Ugly Error

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — NESN’s Tom Caron spoke to the Fenway Park crowd and the TV viewing audience from the Jerry Remy ceremony on Wednesday night, telling everybody that their relationship with Jerry Remy was very real. For 30 years, multiple generations of New England baseball fans welcomed Jerry into their living rooms every night. Caron said that those of us who only knew Remy from television actually knew him just as well as those who knew him in real life. And he was right. Yet, while those three to four hour nightly windows allowed us all to love Remy,...
BOSTON, MA
The US Sun

Stacey Cummings cause of death news – Bodybuilder passes away at just 31 as tributes flow for Texas mom

A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
KGET

Boston hosts its first marathon since 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time since 2019, runner ran the Boston Marathon Monday on its traditional date of Patriots Day in Massachusetts. This was the 126th running of the of the famed race. More than 28,000 runners took to the street in Hopkinton to begin their journey to the finish line in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson woman competes in Boston Marathon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local runner competed at the world’s oldest annual marathon. Henderson native Lindsey Locasto ran the Boston Marathon. Locasto said the race was a bucket list item for her and she trained for over a year to run the 26 mile race. Qualification for the Boston Marathon included Locasto completing a […]
HENDERSON, KY
CBS Boston

Happy 30th! African Penguin At New England Aquarium Hits Milestone Birthday

BOSTON (CBS) — A penguin at the New England Aquarium hit a miraculous life milestone on Wednesday. Lambert, an African penguin who hatched on this day in 1992, turned 30. African penguins usually live between 10 to 15 years when they are in the wild. He was named after Lambert’s Bay, which is a small fishing town on the western coast of South Africa. Lambert, a penguin who hatched on this day in 1992, turned 30 on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: New England Aquarium) Because of his advanced age, he has received close attention from the aquarium staff over the last couple of years. He had double cataract surgery in October 2019 and still gets daily eye drops. Lambert is the fifth-oldest penguin at the Aquarium. African penguins are considered an endangered species due to the depletion of food from overfishing, climate change and pollution. Over the last 30 years, the number of African penguins breeding in South Africa has declined by 73% from 42,500 breeding pairs in 1991 to 10,400 pairs in 2021.
ANIMALS
CBS Boston

Ben Simmons Reportedly Eyeing Nets Debut In Game 4 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Ben Simmons has yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets. He hasn’t suited up for any game since June 20, 2021, when he was passing up an open dunk in Game 7 of the second-round during a Philadelphia 76ers loss. But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons is eyeing Monday night’s Game 4 against the Celtics for his Brooklyn debut. Simmons sat out the start of the season as he engaged in a war of words with Philadelphia, and has been rehabbing a back injury since he was acquired by the Nets in a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy