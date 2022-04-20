Trump news - live: Jan 6 rioter arrested as JD Vance’s criticism of ex-president resurfaces

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance is basking in Donald Trump’s endorsement as the Republican primary draws near, but he has now been embarrassed as people resurface his myriad disparaging posts about the former president from around the 2016 election – including one in which he said Mr Trump could turn out to be “America’s Hitler”.

Meanwhile, far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been dealt a setback after a judge refused her attempt to head off a case saying she should be barred from holding public office.

Ms Greene is accused by campaigners of violating the 14th amendment, which bars anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US Constitution, by virtue of her expressed support for people who attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. The congresswoman tried to get the case thrown out on technicalities, but her motion was denied by a judge yesterday. The case will be heard in another court later this week.

Another 6 January rioter has been arrested after being turned in by an Uber driver to whom he gave a detailed account of his actions at the Capitol that day.