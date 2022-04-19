ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

MTN Cameroon, Camtel Sign Strategic National Network Roaming Agreement

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTN Cameroon and Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) have signed a strategic national network roaming agreement which will see Camtel expand 2G/3G and 4G coverage in areas of Cameroon which are not already covered by its network. This is in line with the Cameroonian...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

IP Infusion, HFCL Partner to Deliver Open 5G Transport Portfolio

IP Infusion, a leading provider to disaggregate telecommunications networks for global providers and HFCL, a leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, announced their partnership to deliver 5G Transport portfolio of products. The 5G Transport products include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn Group#Cameroonian
thefastmode.com

Singtel, Telkom to Collaborate in Regional Data Centres & Fixed Broadband

Singtel and its Indonesian partner Telkom, the parent company of Singtel's regional associate Telkomsel, have signed two MOUs. The first of the two MOUs covers collaboration in the area of data centres, which marks a significant step in advancing Singtel's regional data centre strategy. The second MOU involves a collaboration to support Telkomsel’s transformation into Indonesia’s leading consumer fixed broadband and mobile operator through a fixed mobile convergence strategy with Telkom.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

AzerTelecom, Sparkle Partner on 'Digital Silk Way' Project

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and AzerTelecom, a leading wholesale telecommunications operator of Azerbaijan, signed an agreement to establish a cooperation within the “Digital Silk Way” project that aims to create a digital telecommunication corridor between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

MTN Nigeria Launches Nationwide VoLTE Call Service

MTN Nigeria has launched Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) call service, in line with its commitment to providing access to the best communications technology and improving overall customer experience. The service, also referred to as HD (high definition) calls, provides customers who own compatible devices with superior natural-sounding voice quality,...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Telecommunication
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
TechCrunch

Bolt’s future in Tanzania uncertain after 15% service fee order

Bolt, Uber’s main rival in Europe and Africa, in response to queries by TechCrunch, said it had reached out to relevant stakeholders, including the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), to re-negotiate the new terms. Latra, formed in 2020 to regulate taxi services in Tanzania, reviews and sets fare. “Bolt...
AFRICA
thefastmode.com

Thales, TheGreenBow Join Forces to Offer Cutting-edge Cybersecurity Solution

Thales, a leader in the cybersecurity market, and TheGreenBow, a French provider of VPN solutions, have signed an industrial cooperation agreement to provide a secure remote access solution. The solution includes TheGreenBow’s Windows Enterprise VPN client and Thales’s Gateways IPsec Mistral encryption technology. The latest version has been certified by...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

EE, Qualcomm Deliver 5G Over Seven Combined Spectrum Carriers

EE has become the first European network to successfully aggregate a 5G signal using seven different spectrum carriers, including its existing 3.4GHz and new 3.6GHz 5G channels. This breakthrough will deliver new benefits for EE customers, with 5G data speeds topping 2.2Gbps in lab testing and expected real-world speeds of...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Liberty Latin America Appoints Aamir Hussain as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Liberty Latin America announced that Aamir Hussain will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Product Officer. Hussain was formerly the Chief Product Officer and SVP, Verizon Business at Verizon. Mr. Hussain will lead Liberty Latin America’s Technology & Innovation (T&I) team across the Company’s operations in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Beamy lands $9M to help enterprises detect and manage their SaaS apps

But as the SaaS model continues to gain prominence, particularly in the enterprise, businesses are facing challenges in managing their sprawling subscriptions. In a survey commissioned by Productiv (which admittedly has a horse in the race, given that it sells products to manage SaaS services), close to half of enterprise IT departments said they spent an inordinate amount of time provisioning and managing SaaS apps. Beyond becoming time sinks, SaaS apps can also pose a security threat. Eighty-five percent of companies responding to a 2021 Adaptive Shield report believe SaaS misconfiguration is a top threat vector for their organization.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Groupe E Selects Sagecom for Its Smart Meter Deployment in Switzerland

Sagemcom announced that it has been selected by Groupe E for the delivery of its SICONIA Software suite composed of:. - A “Multi-energy and scalable Head-End System (HES)”, embedding a Hardware Security Module (HSM) based Key Management System (KMS) complying will state-of-the art industry security standards, and with all swiss and Groupe E security requirements;
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

OCP Foundation Announces a New Hardware-Software Co-design Strategy

The OCP Foundation, the nonprofit organization bringing hyperscale innovations to all, announced a new hardware-software co-design strategy that is exemplified by recent contributions to the OCP by Microsoft and Intel of the Scalable I/O (Input/Output) Virtualization (SIOV) specification, and a new collaboration with the SONiC Project now at the Linux Foundation.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

EdgePoint to Acquire 2,934 Towers from PLDT Group

EdgePoint Infrastructure (EdgePoint), a leading ASEAN-based independent telecommunications infrastructure company has entered the Philippine market, following the signing of a Sale & Leaseback agreement between Smart Communications, Digitel Mobile Philippines and Comworks Infratech (EdgePoint Philippines). The agreement entails the sale of 2,934 towers in the Luzon Island group by Smart...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Privitar, Denodo Partner to Advance Modern Data Provisioning

Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, the leader in data integration and management software. With this new partnership, Privitar and Denodo are aligning to advance modern data provisioning and put safe data at the core of any data mesh and logical data fabric powered by data virtualization. Organizations are increasingly embracing data mesh and data fabrics as the basis of their modern architecture stacks, taking advantage of their ability to democratize both data access and management. By treating data as a product, it can be built once and reused in different analytical workloads rather than repeatedly re-inventing data integration pipelines to create that same information for different analytical systems.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy