Kane Brown’s Upcoming Album Will Feature His ‘Secret Weapon,’ Wife Katelyn

By Jess
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 3 days ago
Kane Brown will release his highly anticipated follow-up to Mixtape Vol. 1 in 2022. Although he hasn't revealed too many details about the project, he did share that his wife, Katelyn, will appear on it. He tells Billboard that fans have been asking for his wife to join him...

Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

 https://krfofm.com

