A federal judge’s ruling on Monday to nix mask requirements on public transportation continues to be hotly debated and has left some confused about where it might still be a good idea to mask up. The U.S. Justice Department has said it will appeal the ruling if the CDC decides masks are still needed in certain settings. If you do not know what to make of the ruling, or you are wondering if it is safe to take public transportation sans a mask, read on for expert advice.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO