This is Spring Barrel tasting month in the Yakima Valley. Thousands of wine lovers will pour into the valley this month to taste wine straight from the barrel. Barb Glover with Wine Yakima Valley says wineries are beginning to open up after a long winter break. Officials at Yakima Valley Tourism, just in time for Spring Barrel wine tasting activities this month have launched the Yakima Valley Wine Pass, a free digital passport that allows you to access special offers to more than 20 wineries in the Yakima Valley. You can download the pass today at;

YAKIMA, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO