VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing was continued for a Franklin man who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured an elderly man who was in his care. Court documents indicate 37-year-old Richard Lee Perrine III was scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court; however, the hearing was continued and is set to resume on Wednesday, April 6 at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland presiding.

FRANKLIN, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO