Learn more about the candidates running for Keller City Council Place 3 ahead of the May 7 election. I am truly keen on Keller! Having been a resident of Keller for the past 24 years, raised three kids through [Keller ISD] and serving the residents on council since 2019, I have been fortunate enough to be a part of all things Keller. My participation with our schools, various boards, community service and involvement, establishing great relationships with small businesses and residents, has given me a unique, pragmatic perspective on Keller. If I am re-elected I want to continue bringing ideas to the forefront in making the u201cfamily friendlyu201d vision come to life for all 46,000 residents.

KELLER, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO