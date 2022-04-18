Bringing the Outsiders In

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Cannabis consumption lounge has opened at a dispensary in Mundelein. "Rise Mundelein" opened a lounge on 4/20, the slang term for marijuana. It's one of the only lounges in Chicago where you can buy your bud and smoke it, in house. Staff and customers alike say it really isn't that different from drinking at a bar."The vibe is more like a bar, where the bartender, budtender, has experience with who's in the room and who has experience and does not," Ben Kovler of Green Thumb Industries said. "We make the drivers take a 30 minute hiatus from consumption to make sure they're good before leaving. We partner with Uber and Lyft, relationships as needed, and so far things have gone well for the last six months, knock on wood, we're always watching it."Dispensaries lines are expected to be long all across Chicago.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO