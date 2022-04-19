ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fit as a fiddle' ex-Australian cricketer has a heart attack and is placed in an induced coma after collapsing in front of his kids - following the shock death of teammate Shane Warne

A former Australian international cricketer has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack.

Ryan Campbell, 50, who made five appearances for Australia and was a WA cricket mainstay, was with his children at a playground in London on Saturday when he collapsed.

A passer-by performed CPR before he was rushed to hospital.

Campbell, a wicketkeeper and batsman, had recently taken up a head coaching job in the Netherlands and had only just returned to Europe after a trip to Perth to see his elderly parents.

Ryan Campbell in his role as head coach of Netherlands in 2019 (pictured)
Ex-Australian cricketer Ryan Campbell (pictured with his wife Leontina)

'He was here in Perth just last week and fit as a fiddle,' his friend, 6PR Radio presenter Gareth Parker, said on Tuesday.

'As of 45 minutes ago he was still unresponsive, although under the care of his doctors he has made some attempts successfully to breathe on his own.

'This news is a real shock to his family and friends back home in Australia, who learned about it on Easter Sunday.'

Campbell was a former teammate of late cricket legend Shane Warne, having played a one day international against New Zealand alongside him in 2002.

Warne, just two years older at 52, suffered a fatal heart attack on the Thai island of Koh Samui in March.

Campbell, who was an understudy of former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist, said playing with Warne had been a highlight of his career.

'Shane Warne is clearly the greatest I've ever played with or against,' he told Firstsportz in 2020.

Campbell with former Australian Test captain Michael Clarke (pictured)

RYAN CAMPBELL'S CRICKET CAREER

Debuted for Western Australia in the 1995-96 summer as a batsman and later replaced Adam Gilchrist as wicket-keeper when he was called up to the Australian side.

Campbell played a one day international in January 2002 against New Zealand and again in December against Sri Lanka.

His spectacular batting and keeping resulted in decade long career with the Western Australia side before he retired from domestic cricket in 2006.

He went on to work as a radio sports presenter and television cricket commentator before relocating to Hong Kong in 2008 where he played Twenty20 International matches.

He took on the role of Dutch national coach in 2017.

The Western Australian cricket mainstay had recently relocated with his family to the Netherlands (pictured with his wife Leontina and their two children) 

'What that guy could do on a cricket field still amazes me… Gilly is up there and I was also a massive Steve Waugh fan. These guys were so great because they always got in the fight and always wanted to win.'

He added being a backup for a legend such as Gilchrist, who played 96 Tests in a row, was tough, but he cherished the moment when he got the call up to the Australian side.

'Walking into the SCG change rooms and seeing my name on the locker next to Steve Waugh's…..To say I was nervous to train with him, Warne, McGrath etc was an understatement.'

Warne is not the only famous Aussie aged in their 50s to suffer a deadly attack in recent months.

Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching died days after Warne in March. She was also 52-years-old.

Cricket legend Shane Warne with Liz Hurley at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel grand opening in Vienna in 2012 (pictured)

Well known Aussies in their 50s who had heart attacks in March

Shane Warne: The cricketing legend died from a heart attack while on holiday in Thailand on March 4.

Kimberley Kitching: A Labor Senator for Victoria, she had a heart attack and died on March 10.

Dean Wallis: The former Essendon AFL player suffered a heart attack on March 12, he survived after emergency surgery.

All three were aged 52.

A recent Heart Foundation study warned the number heart attacks could rise as Australians missed out on vital health checks amid the Covid pandemic.

The study found that states least affected by the pandemic, including Western Australia and Queensland, had the highest rates of health screening, averaging 30 heart health checks per 1,000 eligible adults, well above the national average of 25 checks per 1,000 adults.

Lockdowns, along with the resource-intensive roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination and booster programs in GP practices, were linked to dramatic drops of up to 40 per cent in people having the check across the country.

A heart health check was added as a temporary item to the Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS) in 2019 following a campaign by the Heart Foundation.

The Heart Foundation is calling for the check to become permanent.

'This concerning data reinforces the urgency of making heart health checks a permanent part of the MBS, as doctors will be dealing with a backlog of people who need preventative heart health care for years to come,' Professor Jennings said.

Heart health check's are designed for people who haven't yet had a heart event but may be at risk of one and is available to Australians aged 45 years and over, and 30 years and over for Indigenous people.

