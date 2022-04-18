National Cornbread Festival's silver jubilee!

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
Months after the auction of its luxe contents that caused traffic issues as viewers visited the infamous Villa Collina in West Knox County to see inside of it, the massive home is scheduled to be demolished this week.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Chattanooga has witnessed a cultural renaissance accompanied by the growth of excellent restaurants and many visitor attractions. If you don’t know which restaurant to visit, our 5 picks for the best American restaurants are here.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several homeless people in downtown Chattanooga will soon have to move their tents and belongings. Those camping near 11th Street tell us they were told by police that they must leave by Wednesday. The city tells us there are safety issues with people living on a...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department and several other agencies responded to a trench collapse in Rhea County. The search for a worker trapped came to an end when the worker’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to WTVC in Chattanooga. Rhea County Detective Rocky Potter confirms the man was deceased.
Back in the summer of 1983, my family spent the night in Lawrence, Kansas on our way to New Mexico. It's not the shortest route, but we wanted to stop at the Truman and Eisenhower museums, so that's the route you take. While there, it was quite humbling to see...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Recently-hatched eaglets at Radnor Lake State Park have been making subtle appearances in their nest. New video sent to FOX 17 News from Tennessee State Parks shows the eaglets being fed largemouth bass by their mother on Easter Sunday. The video was taken by TN Ranger Will Brazill.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at the Red Robin restaurant located inside Hamilton Place Mall early Friday morning. Firefighters received the call at 3:02 AM from a commercial fire alarm inside the Red Robin at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard due that triggered a response. When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, they spotted a light haze coming from inside.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Grand Ole Opry is bringing back the classics!. Nashville's iconic country music stage is highlighting the best of the 90s starting in May. Special performances, one-time-only events, tour exhibits, and more will be featured through the end of December. Click here to view the full calendar.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music star Kane Brown is bringing his “Blessed and Free” Tour back to his roots in Chattanooga next month. Representatives from Finley Stadium believe the concert will sell out, and expect between 18,000 and 22,000 people to be there on May 7.
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Riverbend officials have released a site map for this year’s festival. It shows the festival on the Riverfront has a much smaller footprint than years past. The music festival is limiting entrance to 15,000 this time. The map shows the festival extends from the Aquarium...
From Buckhead to Stone Mountain and Rome to the Middle East, worshippers celebrated the Easter holiday worldwide, and many of those services happened right in metro Atlanta. Thousands of people filled the sanctuary at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia for Resurrection Sunday. Sunday was the first time New Birth held service indoors in two years since the pandemic started.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A music memorial is being held for late Academy of Country Music award-winner and Franklin Police Officer, Jeff Carson which will benefit the Franklin Police Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP). The memorial, "A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson" will bring the community and The Franklin...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WZTV) — An East Tennessee gas station owner was "on the verge of tears" after unknowingly charging customers some of the lowest fuel prices of any gas station in the country. One customer, Henry Dehart of Chattanooga, noticed the pricing was wrong when he filled up his...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jacob Smith talks about the Soddy-Daisy and Montlake Historical Association will host our annual History Fair Saturday April 30th, 2022 at the Soddy-Daisy High School. It will be held in the school commons from 9am-4pm. Stay connected with Soddy-Daisy and Montlake Historical Association. 423-718-0528. ______________. Follow...
