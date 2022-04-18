ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado House committee OKs election integrity bill after dueling testimonies from Peters, Griswold

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWwdn_0fD615Xi00
A Dominion Voting Systems employee demonstrates the accuracy and operation of the Colorado Democracy Suite, a requirement after each election. Via Vimeo

A state House committee on Monday approved legislation to tighten security controls around elections and in county clerks' offices following dueling testimonies from Colorado's leading candidates for secretary of state.

The House State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee approved, on a party-line vote, Senate Bill 153, which sponsors say is a response to alleged security breaches in Mesa and Elbert counties, where county clerks allegedly made unauthorized copies of computer data. Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who has been indicated by a grand jury for her role in that alleged security breach, denies all allegations.

Peters, who testified in Monday's hearing, called the bill a power grab and an effort to keep her from running for secretary of state.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who is seeking reelection, told the panel the measure is needed to fortify Colorado's elections against those with "inside access" to harm them.

SB 153 increases basic security measures, such as requiring 24/7 surveillance and key card access to rooms where election equipment is stored. In any county of more than 100,000, the bill would prohibit any elected official or candidate from having key card access to a room with voting equipment or devices without being accompanied by someone else with authorized access. For smaller counties, the bill sets up a $1 million grant to pay for the round-the-clock surveillance or key card access.

During the hearing, Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, asked Peters if the elections in 2019, 2020 and 2021 produced illegitimate results.

"Were we duly elected or are we sitting here fraudulently?" she asked.

"I've been told that we are the gold standard," Peters replied. "I wasn't looking to debunk the 2020 election. My goal was to preserve a QR code that Dominion employees would delete off the system. I wasn't trying to disprove the 2020 election. But after the 2021 municipal election (in mesa County), I was stunned. People started bringing me information. I listen to the people"

"I can't un-see what I've seen," she said, insisting election machines are run without transparency. "To have one person controlling the machines, along with the vendor, is very concerning."

In response to Amabile's question, Peters said she doesn't know if the election results were accurate.

Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, pressed Peters: "Do you believe those who commit election fraud or are involved with any sort of election tampering should be subject to severe penalties?"

"You can indict a ham sandwich. To be accused of something doesn't make it so," Peters replied. "A lot of light has been shown on me to demonize me what I did was preserve election records," she said.

"You can't demonize someone" for telling the truth, she added.

Griswold, in her testimony, said the state can always do more to innovate, expand access, strengthen security, and respond to new challenges.

She repeated her charge that election officials in Colorado and in other states have compromised voting equipment and breached election security rules in their efforts to prove unfounded election claims.

"Their behavior has tarnished public confidence in our elections and fueled false narratives about how elections function. We must now fortify our elections against those with inside access that aim to do harm,” she said.

Eric Bergman of Colorado Counties, Inc., which advocated for the increased funding, said some county clerks' offices are in older buildings that may require construction to set up the security infrastructure required by the bill, which originally put the amount at $500,000.

The committee heard from several people affiliated with either FEC United or the US Election Integrity Plan, both which have claimed the 2020 election was rigged and argued the state should only hand-count ballots. Claims of widespread voter fraud have failed to withstand scrutiny. The Associated Press reported in December that out of more than 25 million votes cast in six battle ground states in 2020 — not including Colorado — there were fewer than 500 cases of voter fraud, far too few to influence the outcome.

Ashley Epp of Boulder, a defendant in a lawsuit from Mi Familia Vota over "door-to door" voter "intimidation" activities, said the committee is "rushing to make what Tina Peters did a crime."

Shawn Smith, the founder of USEIP who has called for Griswold to be hanged, told the committee that he asked for an audit of election systems, a request refused by the Legislative Audit Committee.

"We have the right to expect you'll do the right thing, I have no confidence (that you will)," he said. "With respect to elections, you have one job, to respect the will of the people."

He added: "This bill would reduce transparency, citizens' local control and their ability to find the truth for themselves."

Joe Oltmann, founder and president of FEC United, lamented that there's no "transparency" in America's election system.

During episodes of the "Conservative Daily" podcast posted online Dec. 1 and 3 and first reported on by Colorado Newsline, Oltmann, the show's host, proposes building gallows "all over the country [so] we can take care of all these traitors to our nation." Among those Oltmann calls traitors are the 19 GOP senators who voted for stopgap legislation to fund the government through mid-February, preventing a government shutdown. He singled out Gov. Jared Polis, a longstanding Oltmann target, for an online post where Polis urged caution in the face of an emerging COVID-19 variant.

Linda Bissett of Jefferson County said the proposed law is tyrannical and un-American.

"It's good to look under the hood," she said.

Opposition to the bill also came from a long-time Democratic political activist.

Harvey Branscombe of Eagle County said the bill would transfer power from the local clerks to the state, and from experienced clerks to potentially an unexperienced secretary of state.

(Griswold had no state or county election experience when she ran for the office in 2018, according to her bio.)

"This doesn't enhance citizen access," Branscombe said, adding nor does it help keep Colorado's election as the "gold standard."

Those who support the bill include Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association.

Crane, a Republican, said there have been a lot of false statements made about the bill, including that it would get rid of paper ballots or eliminate hand-counting. Both claims are not true, he said.

Current law requires counties with more than 1,000 voters to use electronic systems, but allows the one county in the state with fewer than 1,000 to hand count, he said, adding the false statements are made either by people who don't understand elections systems or who are deliberately spreading misinformation.

At the hearing's conclusion, Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, the bill's sponsor, disputed claims the bill is a power grab by Griswold, noting the bill was drafted in conjunction with the county clerks. As for hand-counting, Lontine pointed out that, at the recent state GOP assembly, the party chair recommended electronic equipment for vote tabulating because hand-counting would have taken the party several days of counting.

"There is no evidence produced of any election fraud," Lontine said. "We should have confidence that our own election officials won't compromise the security of our election systems."

SB 153 now heads to the House Appropriations Committee.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Valdez
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Matt Crane
Person
Jena Griswold
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado House#Local Election#Election Security#Election Fraud#The House State#Civic#Senate#Mesa County Clerk
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be confronted in court with videos of her Jan 6 insurrection support

The attorney seeking to disqualify Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from seeking reelection based on her support for the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol said he plans to present video evidence of her own words that will show her support for the pro-Trump insurrection.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to set it ablaze in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy