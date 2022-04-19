Save Up To 36% On Sleepingo Sleeping Pads and Bags Today At Amazon

Click here to read the full article.

Getting a good night’s rest is vital for our bodies to function correctly. That said, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice the necessity when sleeping in a space other than your bed.

Whether camping, backpacking, hiking or just hanging out on your living room floor, having a cozy, comfortable place with adequate temperature to rest your body is key. This is where the best sleeping bags and sleeping pads come in handy.

And as luck would have it, Amazon is offering an up 36% off deal on both to help you stay comfy anywhere you go.

The best sleeping bag will offer enough room for you to wrap up and stay warm while resting in the great outdoors. At the same time, sleeping pads will provide a cushiony base to support your body and create a barrier between yourself and the ground. Thanks to this up to 36% off deal from Sleepingo; you’ll never have to sleep uncomfortably again.

This stellar deal couldn’t have better timing with the spring and summer months. With these products, you’ll now be able to camp out and sleep over anywhere you’d like in comfort and style.

Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping

This lightweight sleeping pad helps you sleep in total comfort. It’s comfy, durable, and folds down to fit in your backpack for easy travel and camping. Inflate it to rest in the great outdoors, then pack it up in its convenient carrying pouch when done. The waterproof composition makes it suitable for any weather, and its impressive 75 X 25-inch size offers ample space for you to relax. Backed by 23,000 perfect reviews, this sleeping pad is a must-have for your next camping trip. In our 2019 roundup of best sleeping pads , we even named it a favorite.



Buy: Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping $39.99 (orig. $49.95) 20% OFF

Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag

At 87 by 59 inches, this sleeping bag is large enough to comfortably sleep two adults. Designed in a queen size, you can also use it as two individual sleeping bags. It comes with a compact carry bag for convenience and two travel pillows to easily rest your head. The strong outer layer is waterproof polyester fabric, while the inner lining is soft and cozy. Like the sleeping pad above, this sleeping bag is met with great reviews, boasting nearly 12,300 five-star ratings.



Buy: Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag $57.95