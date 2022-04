Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO