Pennsylvania State

Confirmed avian influenza case has Pa. agriculture officials on high alert

By Jan Murphy - pennlive.com (TNS)
Lancaster Farming
 3 days ago

With a confirmed positive case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza appearing in the heart of Pennsylvania’s poultry country, state officials are on high alert to try to prevent it from spreading to more poultry farms. While avian influenza poses no risk to the public, state Agriculture Secretary...

www.lancasterfarming.com

