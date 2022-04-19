Confirmed avian influenza case has Pa. agriculture officials on high alert

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have bird feeders or bird baths, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking that you take then down through the end of May. It is all an effort to help fight the spread of highly-pathogenic avian flu, which has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of birds. The avian influenza is affecting some wind and domestic bird species. It has not affected songbirds, but still, the IDNR asks that bird feeders and bird baths come down through May 31, or until avian flu inspections in the Midwest subside. This is especially important if waterfowl visit the feeders or baths. The IDNR also advises cleaning bird baths with a diluted bleach solution of nine parts water to one part bleach before putting them away, or cleaning them weekly if they can't be moved away from birds. Any bird seed at the base of bird feeders should be removed to discourage large gatherings of birds. Wild birds that are in close proximity to domestic flocks should not be fed.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO