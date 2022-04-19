Confirmed avian influenza case has Pa. agriculture officials on high alert
By Jan Murphy - pennlive.com (TNS)
Lancaster Farming
3 days ago
With a confirmed positive case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza appearing in the heart of Pennsylvania’s poultry country, state officials are on high alert to try to prevent it from spreading to more poultry farms. While avian influenza poses no risk to the public, state Agriculture Secretary...
The Monroe County Health Department reported that the Avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds in Monroe, Macomb and St. Clair Counties.
The health department posted this notice from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) has now been confirmed in Ohio and numerous states around us. HPAI is not a high-risk for animal to human transmission and it’s important to know that poultry products cooked to their proper temperatures are safe for human consumption. PREVIOUS DOUG FOXX COLUMN:4-H prepares...
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a highly transmissible form of bird flu has been detected in backyard chickens, commercial chicken operations, or in wild bird flocks in at least 12 states. FOX23 News visited the Tulsa Zoo where they’ve already taken precautions to protect...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you have bird feeders or bird baths, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is asking that you take then down through the end of May. It is all an effort to help fight the spread of highly-pathogenic avian flu, which has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of birds. The avian influenza is affecting some wind and domestic bird species. It has not affected songbirds, but still, the IDNR asks that bird feeders and bird baths come down through May 31, or until avian flu inspections in the Midwest subside. This is especially important if waterfowl visit the feeders or baths. The IDNR also advises cleaning bird baths with a diluted bleach solution of nine parts water to one part bleach before putting them away, or cleaning them weekly if they can't be moved away from birds. Any bird seed at the base of bird feeders should be removed to discourage large gatherings of birds. Wild birds that are in close proximity to domestic flocks should not be fed.
