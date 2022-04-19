LCSD1 announces new strategic plan

CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo announced the completion of the district’s new strategic plan for 2022-27 at the school board’s meeting Monday.

Educators, families and students in the community have been working with the administration throughout the past year to develop the three pillars of student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment. The framework is designed to create a pathway to the overarching goal of elevating students and their futures, Crespo said.

Speaking with reporters, Crespo said the greatest opportunity, and one of the challenges, in bringing stakeholders together to give input on the plan was making sure administrators were listening in a way that resonated with those who were providing their feedback. One of the most empowering moments for her was during a feedback session, when a parent looked up to see language she contributed to the document, and said she was grateful to see results in the process.

“I would say that was something we wanted to make sure we did,” Crespo said, “to build trust and have people understand that we really knew this strategic plan belongs to our community, and belongs to our kids and our parents.”

The first pillar discussions led to was student readiness, or the intention to prepare students for their futures through an engaging and enduring education. District officials implemented phases between one and five years for each pillar, and under student readiness, the start is implementing a detailed vision of high quality and engaging instruction in one to three years. They want stakeholders to understand and participate in comprehensive and seamless transition experiences in the same time frame.

Ensuring every student has access and opportunity to meet or exceed their growth expectations in reading and math is the next priority for between two and four years. Aligning curriculum and opportunities pre-kindergarten to 12th grade for every student and parent to goals for postsecondary readiness is the long-term goal for three to five years.

The pillars and priorities making them up are broad, but Crespo said policies and the ways in which they are implemented will be tracked through a website page that launched Tuesday. For stakeholders interested in learning more, they can go to: https://www.laramie1.org/en-US/strategic-plan-55df2140 .

The tracker is meant to hold the district accountable for implementing the strategic plan for 2022-27, and show distinct data outcomes. It features trends such as graduation rates, enrollment, student attendance and exam scores. The superintendent reminded stakeholders it’s just the beginning, and to be patient as the document continuously improves.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got the flexibility to meet the child’s needs based on where they are through the strategic plan, but measuring it through the outcomes,” she said. “So, where we’ll see the tighter component will be in the outcome forward-facing dashboard around how we’re doing, and then we’ll be reporting moving forward around specific initiatives.”

Communicating is an important piece of the next pillar. The goal is to develop and nurture collaborative relations with shared goals and responsibilities to promote LCSD1 and greater community. All three of the specific initiatives under that pillar are on a one- to three-year timeline, with focus on engaging stakeholders, creating a team-based environment and having partnerships beyond the classroom.

The plan lays out how the district hopes to continue providing a physically and emotionally safe environment for everyone. In the next one to three years, the goal is to provide multi-tiered systems of support that foster the intellectual, physical, mental and social-emotional growth of each student. Similar needs are desired for all staff over a two- to four-year timeline. And the longest-term goal is to provide exceptional facilities and system-wide operations for all stakeholders in three to five years.