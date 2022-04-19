ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

04.18.22: Counterpoint host Scott Harris discusses Double standards in international law and human rights exposed by Russia's war in Ukraine; Combating GOP classroom censorship; Debt Collective demands Biden cancel student debt; Amazon workers union win

Counterpoint, hosted by Scott Harris, is heard every Monday night on WPKN 89.5 FM, Bridgeport, CT between 8:00 – 9:30 pm ET. Webstreaming and audio archive at http://wpkn.org. 1) Stephen Zunes, professor of politics at the University of San Francisco and co-author of "Western Sahara: War, Nationalism and...

