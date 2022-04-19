ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?

By PAUL J. WEBER, DAVE COLLINS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114e21_0fD5AIDp00
Infowars Bankruptcy FILE - Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Texas as its founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Alex Jones' company Infowars has filed for bankruptcy protection after the conspiracy theorist lost defamation lawsuits over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas and told his listeners Monday he was “totally maxed out” financially. He urged his audience to contribute money or buy products off his Infowars website.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets as juries later this year are set to determine how much he should pay in damages.

Here's what to know:

WHAT DOES ALEX JONES CLAIM?

Infowars told the bankruptcy court it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

Two other companies with ties to Jones, Prison Planet TV and IW Health, also filed for bankruptcy.

An attorney for InfoWars did not return messages seeking comment but Jones has addressed the bankruptcy in recent days on his show. He has been banned from major social media platforms for hate speech and abusive behavior.

“We have less than $3 million cash and we need that money" to operate, Jones said.

WHAT IS JONES FACING?

Jury selection had been set to begin next week in Austin in a trial to determine how much Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims. He faces similar trials in Connecticut later this year.

The plaintiffs in those cases have said they were subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because he promoted the hoax conspiracy that crisis actors faked the shooting in an effort by the federal government to take away guns and restrict firearms.

Jones has since conceded that the shooting did happen.

“Alex Jones is just delaying the inevitable: a public trial in which he will be held accountable for his profit-driven campaign of lies against the Sandy Hook families who have brought this lawsuit,” said Christopher Mattei, who represents the families in a Connecticut lawsuit against Jones.

Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, died in the Newtown school shooting, said he did not immediately know how the bankruptcy would affect his defamation lawsuit against Jones in Texas,

“It is what it is,” Heslin said. “We’ll see where it all goes. He’s tried everything to avoid everything.”

WHAT ARE JONES' FINANCES?

A separate lawsuit earlier this month accused Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets. An attorney for Jones has called the allegation "ridiculous."

Last month, Jones was fined $75,000 for failing to appear for a deposition in a defamation case but a judge last week ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually showed up.

The bankruptcy court filings claim that Jones has paid $10 million in legal fees. He claimed in court records last year that he had a negative net worth of $20 million, but attorneys for Sandy Hook families have painted a different financial picture.

Court records show that Jones' Infowars store, which sells nutritional supplements and survival gear, made more than $165 million between 2015 and 2018.

“He’s going to come under far more scrutiny under a bankruptcy court than in state court,” said Sid Scheinberg, a bankruptcy attorney with Godwin Bowman in Dallas, which is not involved in the Jones case.

WHAT EFFECT WILL THIS HAVE ON THE SANDY HOOK CASES?

Filing for Chapter 11 puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

It is not the first time a bankruptcy filing has affected a lawsuit filed by the Sandy Hook families. While suing gun maker Remington, which manufactured the AR-15-style rifle used in the school shooting, the company filed for bankruptcy twice. In the second case filed in 2020, Remington’s assets were eventually sold off to other companies.

The 2020 bankruptcy delayed proceedings for a year in the Connecticut lawsuit, which sought damages against Remington for how it marketed its rifles. In February, the families of nine victims of the school shooting announced they had agreed to settle the case for $73 million.

___

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Connecticut State
Austin, TX
Business
Washington Examiner

No records kept of Biden's meetings in Delaware: Report

Freedom of Information Act requests for records of President Joe Biden's visitors in Delaware, where he spends a significant amount of time, have produced no documents, according to the New York Post. The newspaper reportedly asked for over a year's worth of records regarding the president's visitors at his Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

Boston urged people to start wearing masks Thursday and the Biden administration weighed its next legal step in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes court fight over the abrupt end of the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Boston Public Health Commission noted a rise...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
CBS Philly

Philadelphia To Rescind Indoor Mask Mandate Just Days After Reinstating Order

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will rescind the city’s indoor mask mandate just days after the order went back into effect, city health officials tell CBS3.  The Board of Health voted to rescind the mandate. Further details will be announced Friday during a 10:30 a.m. briefing that will be streamed live on CBS News Philly. RESCINDED: After only four days, with confusion and scathing criticism for being the lone US city to require facial coverings, Philadelphia is again dropping its mask mandate. (1/2) @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) April 22, 2022 Health officials say the decision to rescind the order is due to decreasing hospitalizations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Lawsuits#Ap#Prison Planet Tv#Iw Health
Action News Jax

California will keep workplace pandemic rules through 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California workplace regulators on Thursday extended mandatory pay for workers affected by the coronavirus through the end of 2022, acting more than two months after state lawmakers restored similar benefits through September. The decision again pitted management against labor as the Occupational Safety...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Action News Jax

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in Kentucky after the state's two remaining clinics said they couldn't meet its requirements. The decision by U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings was a victory for abortion rights...
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

Arbery killers' sentencing for hate crimes moved to August

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — A federal judge Wednesday postponed sentencing for the white men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery until Aug. 8. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood agreed to push sentencing hearings back one week after prosecutors cited a scheduling conflict. She scheduled the three defendants to be sentenced individually during hearings spaced two hours apart.
BRUNSWICK, GA
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
92K+
Followers
98K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy