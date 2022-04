WESTERLY — Property owners will see a new $50 assessment when they receive their tax 2022-23 tax bills to help fund operations of the transfer station. The assessment, which will be due with the first quarterly tax payment for the fiscal year that begins July 1, is intended to help develop a clearer picture of how much it costs to run the facility, known colloquially as "the dump." The transfer station is designated by town officials as an enterprise fund, a term used to describe services that are paid for by users.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO