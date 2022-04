Long-term progress often comes at the expense of short-term hassle and expense; a concrete case in point, all of the work being done on North Platte’s streets this spring. We might be slowed a bit by work crews and equipment. A round-about route for what are normally routine trips may make sense until the repair concludes. There is a bit of a mess associated with the grinding down of existing surfaces and application of the new asphalt overlay. Smooth streets for years to come will be well worth the investment and temporary inconvenience associated with the fix.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO