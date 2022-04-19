ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

UW Oshkosh partners with Fauna Bio in search of new treatments for human disease

wisconsin.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research collaboration between the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and the California-based biotech company Fauna Bio seeks to translate disease resistance strategies found in the animal kingdom into new treatments for human disease. Fauna Bio has provided a $500,000 sponsorship that increases UW Oshkosh’s capacity for biomedical collaborations...

www.wisconsin.edu

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Nature.com

Human organs-on-chips for disease modelling, drug development and personalized medicine

The failure of animal models to predict therapeutic responses in humans is a major problem that also brings into question their use for basic research. Organ-on-a-chip (organ chip) microfluidic devices lined with living cells cultured under fluid flow can recapitulate organ-level physiology and pathophysiology with high fidelity. Here, I review how single and multiple human organ chip systems have been used to model complex diseases and rare genetic disorders, to study host"“microbiome interactions, to recapitulate whole-body inter-organ physiology and to reproduce human clinical responses to drugs, radiation, toxins and infectious pathogens. I also address the challenges that must be overcome for organ chips to be accepted by the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies, as well as discuss recent advances in the field. It is evident that the use of human organ chips instead of animal models for drug development and as living avatars for personalized medicine is ever closer to realization.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

2 personality traits associated with cognitive decline in new study

A new study showed that certain personality traits are associated with risk for cognitive decline in older adults. The study found that high neuroticism and low conscientiousness are associated with a negative impact on cognitive health. Increasing conscientiousness may be a potential strategy to promote healthy cognitive aging. Our personality...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy