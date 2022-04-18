Source: Drake assistant coach Achoki Moikobu set to join UNT men's basketball staff in same capacity

North Texas is set to add Drake assistant coach Achoki Moikobu to Grant McCasland’s staff.

Moikobu spent one season with the Bulldogs following a one-year stint as the director of recruiting at Grand Canyon. He will replace longtime UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling, who left for Kansas State after last season.

UNT will announce the addition of Moikobu in the next few days. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT’s plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon.

Moikobu spent six seasons as the postgraduate coach at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, before moving on to the college ranks. Sunrise produced 28 Division I players during Moikobu’s time with the program.

Moikobu’s prep school ties are expected to pay off for UNT, which has emerged as a consistent Conference USA power under McCasland.

McCasland has guided UNT to a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons, including the regular season title this spring. The Mean Green posted a program record for wins in a season on their way to finishing 25-7, breaking the record set in 2009-10 when UNT finished 24-9.

UNT fell to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament and was passed over for an NCAA tournament bid but did receive a bid to the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green knocked off Texas State in the opening round before falling to Virginia.

UNT has featured several prep school players while stringing together three straight C-USA titles, including Abou Ousmane and Mykell Robinson.

Ousmane played for Scotland Performance Institute before signing with UNT.

Robinson played for Sunrise and spent the 2020-21 season with the Mean Green before leaving the program.

Moikobu joins UNT’s staff as the Mean Green look to meet high expectations heading into the 2022-23 season. Guard Tylor Perry is set to return for his senior year after leading UNT with an average of 13.5 points per game off the bench.

Ousmane and point guard Rubin Jones are also set to return after averaging 10.2 and 8.2 points per game, respectively. Both Ousmane and Jones were starters for UNT last season.