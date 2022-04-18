ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

3 Toddlers Hospitalized After Eating Goldfish Crackers Spiked With THC

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree young children in Virginia were hospitalized after eating Goldfish crackers laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that makes people high. The children, all 1-year-old, were taken to the local hospital on March 2...

www.webmd.com

