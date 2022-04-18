Rocket golf wins Monday match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
The Troup Tigers are headed back to the state golf tournament. The Tigers had been a staple at the state tourney after appearing in the event for 10 consecutive years before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event. Last year Troup did not qualify but the Tigers are back in...
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
ATHENS — Katie Bracken threw a one-hitter and homered to lead the Austin softball team to a 4-0 win over Athens on Thursday. The game matched two of the top teams in the area, with Austin entering the game ranked third in Class 7A and Athens ranked second in Class 6A.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 16th ranked MCC Eagles head to Jones Community College on Thursday for the region tournament. The Eagles have been ranked for most of the season. The women’s team is carried by a sophomore heavy team with 5 sophomores on the team. The men are...
Alexandria avoids coin toss, earns area top seed and tournament hosting rights with walk-off win on coach’s birthday Thursday’s games Alexandria 3, Moody 2 Handley 13, Munford 4 Ohatchee 11, Wellborn 1 Oxford 7, Southside 4 Piedmont 16, Cleburne County 2 Pleasant Valley 19, Weaver 5 Wadley 13, Faith Christian 0 White Plains 11, Cherokee […]
Bristol last weekend. Talladega this weekend. We’re in the heart of NASCAR season. Driver Austin Dillon is getting very close to his first win of the season. News 12’s Angela Moryan talked to him about momentum and his ties to Chattanooga, in an exclusive interview. Austin Dillon might...
The Vanguard boys tennis team advanced to the FHSAA Class 3A, Region 1 final with a 6-1 defeat of St. Augustine on Tuesday at Tuscawilla Park. Drae and Jae Centonze earned 6-1, 6-1 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Also victorious for VHS were Ellison Conrad, Ryan McMurray and the No. 2 doubles team of McMurray and Raaghuv Nandur.
Smithville proved that depth trumps gold at the District 20-4A boys track and field meet at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium on April 11. The Tigers won only two events — the high jump and the long jump — but captured their first district title since 1991 by one point over La Grange. Smithville scored 153 points, while La Grange and Giddings collected 152 and 151 points, respectively, making it the closest finish ever.
SOUTH CENTRAL OVER COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 17-2 CHICAGO WHITE SOX AT CLEVELAND GUARDIANS POSTPONED TILL DOUBLEHEADER ON WEDNESDAY. ST LOUIS CARDINALS AT MIAMI MARLINS 4:45 P.M. (LISTEN ON 98.9 THE GAME) CHICAGO WHITE SOX AT CLEVELAND GUARDIANS 5:10 P.M. TAMPA BAY RAYS AT CHICAGO CUBS 6:40 P.M.
