ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Rocket golf wins Monday match

thunder1320.com
 3 days ago

Westwood golf picked up a 10 flags to 2 win over Franklin County Monday...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Franklin County, TN
Sports
County
Franklin County, TN
The Decatur Daily

Thursday's prep roundup: Bracken handles Athens

ATHENS — Katie Bracken threw a one-hitter and homered to lead the Austin softball team to a 4-0 win over Athens on Thursday. The game matched two of the top teams in the area, with Austin entering the game ranked third in Class 7A and Athens ranked second in Class 6A.
ATHENS, AL
WTOK-TV

MCC tennis prepares for the region tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 16th ranked MCC Eagles head to Jones Community College on Thursday for the region tournament. The Eagles have been ranked for most of the season. The women’s team is carried by a sophomore heavy team with 5 sophomores on the team. The men are...
MERIDIAN, MS
Calhoun County Journal

Birthday Surprise for Alexandria’s Coach

Alexandria avoids coin toss, earns area top seed and tournament hosting rights with walk-off win on coach’s birthday Thursday’s games Alexandria 3, Moody 2 Handley 13, Munford 4 Ohatchee 11, Wellborn 1 Oxford 7, Southside 4 Piedmont 16, Cleburne County 2 Pleasant Valley 19, Weaver 5 Wadley 13, Faith Christian 0 White Plains 11, Cherokee […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Peyton Evans
Ocala Star Banner

High school sports: Vanguard boys come up aces in tennis regional

The Vanguard boys tennis team advanced to the FHSAA Class 3A, Region 1 final with a 6-1 defeat of St. Augustine on Tuesday at Tuscawilla Park. Drae and Jae Centonze earned 6-1, 6-1 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Also victorious for VHS were Ellison Conrad, Ryan McMurray and the No. 2 doubles team of McMurray and Raaghuv Nandur.
Austin American-Statesman

By stacking relays, Smithville boys track team claims district gold with 'team championship'

Smithville proved that depth trumps gold at the District 20-4A boys track and field meet at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium on April 11. The Tigers won only two events — the high jump and the long jump — but captured their first district title since 1991 by one point over La Grange. Smithville scored 153 points, while La Grange and Giddings collected 152 and 151 points, respectively, making it the closest finish ever.
SMITHVILLE, TX
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Local Sports Results / Wednesday Local Sports Schedule

SOUTH CENTRAL OVER COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 17-2 CHICAGO WHITE SOX AT CLEVELAND GUARDIANS POSTPONED TILL DOUBLEHEADER ON WEDNESDAY. ST LOUIS CARDINALS AT MIAMI MARLINS 4:45 P.M. (LISTEN ON 98.9 THE GAME) CHICAGO WHITE SOX AT CLEVELAND GUARDIANS 5:10 P.M. TAMPA BAY RAYS AT CHICAGO CUBS 6:40 P.M.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Rocket#Westwood#Willowbrook

Comments / 0

Community Policy