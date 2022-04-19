ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

photographer brian kosoff frames covered graffiti like abstract paintings

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic hit, Portland-based photographer Brian Kosoff wandered around the empty streets of the city, where he encountered parking lots where graffiti had been covered. To his surprise, these coverings resulted in Rothko-like murals that he began to photograph. ‘Like everyone, I had to change my usual routines...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 1

Related
ARTnews

The Best Banding Wheels for Painting and Glazing Pottery

Click here to read the full article. Once a pottery piece is off the wheel and dry, it often goes back on another kind of turntable, a banding wheel, so it can be painted, glazed, or otherwise embellished. The rotating platform gives you unfettered access to all sides of your piece without having to walk around it or lift the piece itself. The simple rotation makes it easy to glide your brush (or etching tool) in a consistent band around your piece. You’ll encounter many options and features when shopping for a banding wheel; our picks of the best products,...
DESIGN
CNET

Artists 15,000 Years Ago Painted With Fire to Make Visceral Galleries

In a toasty cave 15,000 years ago, Magdalenian people of early France gathered around a campfire and intricately carved slate-colored stones. Centuries later, archeologists excavated these artistic remnants and set them up for display in the British Museum. But for a long time, the plaques held a mystery. Some are...
VISUAL ART
Upworthy

'Pyrography' artist makes hyper realistic portraits on wood using only fire and razorblades

Creating art is possibly the most uniquely human thing people do, and some of us do it exceptionally well. Just when it seems like humans couldn't possibly come up with more inventive ways to express the artistic impulse, someone comes along to surprise us. What is more fun than being blown away by artists who master various art forms and find new methods and mediums to create with?
VISUAL ART
The Phoblographer

5 Out of This World Examples of Stunning Landscape Photography

Landscape photography is fun for both the consumer and the creator. The consumer gets to enjoy remote parts of the world they may not have otherwise seen. And the creator gets to have the thrill of adventure and the sense of tranquility that often accompany this type of photographic practice. Of course, we’ve shared plenty of stunning images made by the best landscape photographers around, and in this article we’re going to celebrate our favorites.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
The Phoblographer

Amir Saidi Photographs Animals with Empathy and Love

“I really don’t like to do anything to influence what they are doing or where they are looking,” explains wildlife photographer Amir Saidi. The result of his approach is a body of work that feels authentic and respectful, teaching us all how to photograph our fellow animals. In a quest to learn more about his technique, we reached out to Saidi for an interview.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

The Louvre Has Blocked a Record $26.8M Sale of a Chardin So It Can Buy the Painting

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Jean Siméon Chardin’s Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at an Artcurial auction to New York art dealer Adam Williams for $26.8 million—a record for the artist. That is, until the Louvre decided it wanted the painting. Though the museum lacked the sufficient funds to purchase the painting during the auction, it has since blocked the sale on the grounds that it is a national treasure, thanks to French law. It is, after all, Chardin’s only depiction of strawberries. Once a piece has been declared a national treasure in France, the state can block...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Artists#Gyms#The Photographer#Art#Petapixel
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Mexican Artist Bosco Sodi Spent A Month Painting In A 12th Century Palazzo For His Striking Venice Exhibit

Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements. The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
The Oregonian

Beaverton booming: Meet the new and upcoming restaurants bringing heat to Portland’s best dining suburb

It’s been a busy few years for Beaverton’s restaurant scene. New arrivals started showing up around 2018, when the city successfully courted Big’s Chicken to take over an old rubber stamp shop in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. Since then, the surrounding streets have become filled with names familiar to Portland food and drink fans — Afuri Izakaya, Top Burmese, Whole Bowl, Ex Novo Brewing.
BEAVERTON, OR
Smithonian

A Connecticut Mechanic Found Artwork Worth Millions in a Dumpster

Five years ago, in September 2017, Connecticut mechanic Jared Whipple found hundreds of artworks in a dumpster at an abandoned farmhouse. He took them home, thinking he might use them as Halloween decorations for his indoor skatepark. As it turns out, the art was anything but trash. Per Adriana Morga...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Architectural Digest

Andy Warhol’s Portrait of Marilyn Monroe May Sell For a New World Record

With the emergence of TikTok and Instagram, people transforming themselves into brands isn’t breaking glass ceilings, but back in the 1960s when The Beatles, Jackie Onassis, and Andy Warhol were considered royalty, it was revolutionary. In fact, Warhol is arguably as famous now as he was when he debuted his iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans in 1962. Like The Beatles, Warhol’s legacy is transcendent. And, like artists who essentially invented a new style of art—Picasso’s Cubism, Breton’s Surrealism, and Monet’s Impressionism—Warhol and his prolific collection of Pop that challenges society’s archaic hierarchy is infinitely more valuable today. Case in point: Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, one of Warhol’s iconic portraits, is expected to sell for no less than $200 million at Christie’s. And, come May, it may even be the most expensive work of art sold at auction.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

The World Is Not Enough: Anish Kapoor Mounts a Grand, Dread-Inducing Doubleheader in Venice

Click here to read the full article. “The Milk of Dreams,” the exhilarating and elegant main exhibition at this year’s Venice Biennale, features a super majority of artists who are women and gender-nonconforming, with none of the male art stars who have long been the central focus of that affair. But do not worry about them. They are doing fine. Georg Baselitz has brought a dozen bright new paintings (and a few dark, deathly sculptures) to the grand Museo di Palazzo Grimani. Sterling Ruby has a wily, understated sculpture on the facade of a palazzo being renovated by Berggruen Arts &...
VISUAL ART
The Associated Press

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy