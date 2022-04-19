ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam excited for next journey, embracing challenges in new world

By By Kenny Van Doren
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

In 2015, Michael Sam saw his final professional snap as a player for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, a moment he didn’t think would occur so early in his career. Sam knew his playing days were over, but three years later a door opened for the former Missouri football standout.

“After time, when I realized that I was not going to be playing as a player, I wanted to be involved in some way, whether that’s working in a front office or for the league itself,” Sam said. “In New York, I tried to get into even commentating. It was difficult to get my foot in the door.”

Sam returned to Missouri after his playing days were over to work on his master’s degree and receive broadcast training at KOMU 8 in Columbia.

“They even helped prep me, trying to get me more camera-ready just for that next step if I wanted to do it,” Sam said. “I was knocking at a lot of doors, but unfortunately none of them answered.”

Sometime in late 2018 or early 2019, Sam reached out to his friend Andrew Germann, who is a professional football agent. The two agreed that Sam’s path to get back into playing wasn’t in the game plan, so Germann offered a new idea — coaching.

Sam was hesitant at first. But in the past few months, he reached out to Germann again.

Germann opened the door to the Barcelona Dragons of the European League of Football, where Sam was hired as the assistant defensive line coach April 10.

Sam hopes to instill what he learned from former Missouri defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski into the technical approach he will contribute to the Dragons this season.

“The guys that he sends to the league isn’t like any other,” Sam said regarding Kuligowski’s style. “He’s the D-line, pass rush guru ... . The numbers and specifics alone (are) a part of his résumé.”

Sam believes he can also bring repetition to the table, another one of Kuligowski’s points of emphasis during his nearly two decades at MU.

“I was not biggest guy on the field,” Sam said. “I had definitely a damn good motor. And what (Kuligowski) did was he analyzed me. I wasn’t the Michael Sam you knew from my senior year; it took time to get there.

“And Coach Kuligowski’s techniques and fundamentals. It’s the little things, and it counts and it works. Just watch my tape, I’m not really doing anything special. Everything I’m doing is what I did in practice. So, it carries on from practice to the field, and it works.”

Sam is excited for the next challenge, though he’ll have some serious adjusting to do for life in a foreign country. It’s been a long time since the 32-year-old stepped on the gridiron.

“It hasn’t hit me that I’m actually going back to football,” Sam said. “I think once I’m there, once I meet the other coaches and meet the players and the people in the organization, it will start to slowly sink in. I might get emotional, just to feel the locker room presence again.”

Through the emotions, Sam noted that he has a job to fulfill. Beyond being able to play the game, there is a question if former players can coach at a professional level, too, eyeing the opportunity as a learning experience for his own development.

“I’m also there for a job and need to remember that,” Sam said. “I’m here to help these guys be as best as they can be. I have to be ready and be patient with myself and with the guys. Just because you know how to play doesn’t mean you know how to coach, too. There is a difference.”

A level of trust will be built over time with the defensive players rostered by the Dragons, as Sam notes results don’t always happen overnight. For players to trust him, Sam wants both parties to buy into the questions of progressing individually and as a team, answering the strengths and weaknesses that paint a leader to the pass rushers.

Sam doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder. He mentioned how blessed he is for the opportunity to return to football, and a year from now, he hopes to still be on the sidelines coaching. Goals drive the mind, but for Sam, his current focus is to give the Dragons his all and improve the careers of professional athletes.

Similar and different to the Canadian League and the NFL, Sam will learn the complexity of football in a different country. He’s heading to camp in late April with the season starting in June.

Even as he makes the next step forward in his own career, Sam made sure to wish the MU program well.

“I hope Coach Drinkwitz has a good season,” Sam said. “I hope this year’s senior class can do great things and hopefully get back to the SEC Championship and beyond. I’m wishing them the best. Good luck and go Tigers.”

