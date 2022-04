BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) –– Young journalists at a local community college are making a difference and winning awards. Harford County Community College’s Owl Magazine is taking home another national title for its television programming. Students at Harford County Community College are making headlines even with a much smaller newsroom due to the pandemic. “We really had a skeleton crew,” said student Paige Clark. “I mean, these past few years it has not been tons and tons of people.” Owl Magazine won first place in the nation for “Best Two-Year TV Station” at the College Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards for the fifth time. And they...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO