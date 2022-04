After battling injuries all regular season, the Warriors are finally healthy and firing on all cylinders. Plus — a worrying trend for the Utah Jazz. Until the start of the playoffs, the promise of the Golden State Warriors was mostly theoretical. Here was a potential juggernaut kept under wraps all year by injury, unable to get a clear look at itself before the postseason. Prior to Saturday night, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had played all of 11 minutes together this season, and even fewer with Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala or Andrew Wiggins alongside them.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO