LANSDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A 44-year-old Lansdale man was sentenced to over 25 years in prison, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced on Thursday. Officials say Christopher Larue committed an armed robbery at a bank and nearly killed a Pennsylvania State Trooper nearly two years ago. In October 2021, Larue pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of armed bank robbery. Police say on Oct. 19, 2020, Larue entered a QNB bank in Perkasie, Pennsylvania wearing dark clothing and a black mask as employees arrived for work. Larue then brandished a...

