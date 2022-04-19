ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Honor Indigenous Chefs from Cafe Ohlone (Asian Art Museum)

funcheap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor the indigenous people of the Bay Area by learning about their food traditions. Join Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, cofounders of Berkeley’s Cafe Ohlone and the cultural organization mak-‘amham, for a discussion of their efforts to strengthen Ohlone culture through food and expand the definition of the cuisine of the...

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ELLE DECOR

How a Funky, Orange Kitchen Became an Enduring Symbol of Black Cuisine and Design Innovation

Tucked away in a building at the northeast corner of Central Park, nearly 800 miles from its original home, sits one of America’s great design and culinary icons: Ebony magazine’s test kitchen. For decades, the kitchen—a riot of psychedelic, ’70s-era colors, technologies, and silhouettes—was the proving ground and showcase for recipes presented to Black readers across the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Art curated by museum guards

Museum guards probably spend more time with art on the walls than anyone else, but are rarely asked for expert opinions. At the Baltimore Museum of Art, a new show, "Guarding the Art," was organized not by the museum's curators, but by its very own security staff. Correspondent Kristine Johnson talks with guards who are offering their perspectives on the museum's collected works.
MUSEUMS
Secret LA

Hearst Castle Will Reopen This Spring After 2 Years Of Closure

The open road beckons once again and spring might just be the best season for your next road trip. Vivid blankets of blooms cover the lush landscapes of the West Coast. The weather isn’t unbearably hot and Hearst Castle is reopening soon! After two years of closure, the opulent estate will welcome back eager travelers on May 11. To add to that, admissions will also be lowered (slightly, at least).
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edith Heath
Smithonian

Intergenerational Creativity and Learning through Indigenous Comic Art

Over the last several months, the creators of comic book Chickaloonies: First Frost partnered with the Alaska office of the Smithsonian Arctic Studies Center to expand their all-ages, Athabascan adventure into a teaching opportunity for students in Alaska and beyond. Based on the Chickaloonies characters and storyline, the project team created an in-depth workbook and developed a virtual workshop to engage learners. The workbook details how to make comic art and stories, and includes activities inspired and informed by Athabascan cultural heritage pieces in the Smithsonian’s Living Our Cultures exhibition at the Anchorage Museum, pieces enriched with information shared by Alaska Native experts during exhibition research and co-curation with the Center’s staff. Together, the team aims to empower Indigenous youth, and all youth, through creative expression and through intergenerational learning with family and cultural heritage, made relevant to their lives through developing their own artistic vision and voice.
ALASKA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Contemporary Muslim artists continue to adapt Islamic patterns to challenge ideas about fixed culture

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform? Ornamentation in Islamic art — patterned decoration or embellishment seen on objects or in architecture — is a great example of such movement of culture that can now be found across the world. Throughout the centuries, Islamic geometric patterns and arabesque (Islimi) designs — otherwise known as biomorphic, floral patterns — have moved from east to west. These patterns have been built...
VISUAL ART
Eater

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Exhibitions#Food Drink#Indigenous Chefs#Asian Art Museum#Art Museums
Vogue Magazine

Chanel Kicks Off the Venice Biennale With a Dinner Celebrating the Chanel Next Prize Winners

On Tuesday evening in Venice, coinciding with the start of the 59th Biennale, Chanel threw a little dinner party. Its venue, the 14th-century family-owned Palazzo Zeno, was resplendent, and its hosts included Yana Peel, global head of arts and culture at Chanel, the actor Tilda Swinton, and architect Sir David Adjaye. The reason for the celebration? To fete the 10 winners of the inaugural Chanel Next Prize.
LIFESTYLE
veranda.com

My Teacup Collection Teaches Me to Look for Joy in the Smallest Places

These editor-approved products were carefully curated and selected for V-List. As with any great story, my affinity for teacups didn't start from one particular event, but rather a medley of experiences that led to one eclectic collection. It should come as no surprise that Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was one of my favorite books growing up. I spent hours dreaming about what it would be like to attend one of those magical tea parties outside of the March Hare's house, rambling on with the Mad Hatter about the happenings of Wonderland. A childhood fantasy, of course, but it got me thinking about how my family hosted their own version of a tea party.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KSHB 41 Action News

Fountain Haus to open in Westport on Friday

Its neon lights welcomes visitors to the heart of Westport. The Fountain Haus calls itself the largest "queer and ally spaces" in the region. "It’s elevated to a point that anyone can come, anyone can be here [and] they can experience anything," Ryan Overberg, managing partner and operating director of Fountain Haus said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mansionglobal.com

Art Deco Design for Modern Interiors

Maybe you’re drawn to the graphic detail or you gravitate towards the gilded finishes and rich materiality—the lure of Art Deco is undeniable. With a distinct aesthetic, the design harkens back to the glamor of Old Hollywood and the Roaring ‘20s. Born from a backlash against the Art Nouveau movement, a stylized genre that emulated forms found in nature, Art Deco embraced the newfound industry and technology of the day and showcased vibrant, futuristic and machine-made elements, said Allison Knizek of Allison Knizek Design in Sherman Oaks, California.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ARTnews

Louise Nevelson Exhibition Alights in Venice, 60 Years After the Iconic Artist Represented the U.S. at the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. Currently, all around Venice during the Biennale—plastered on walls, on the sides of water buses as they float down the Grand Canal—is a commanding photograph. In it, the artist Louise Nevelson, imperious, gazes out implacably through her signature heavy-lashed, smoky eyes. Standing in front of one of her sculptures, Nevelson wears a riding cap, an intricate brocade vest, and a silk shirt. Pace Gallery’s founder Arne Glimcher commissioned this portrait of Nevelson, whom he has long represented, from photographer Lynn Gilbert in 1976. As Gilbert has recalled, Nevelson refused to take off her riding cap....
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

HYPERFLY Taps Artist Bryce Wong for a "Tibetan Tiger" Collection

For its latest collaboration, HYPERFLY has come together with artist Bryce Wong for a limited-edition jiu-jitsu collection. Dubbed the “Tibetan Tiger” collection, the special range sees the multi-disciplinary creative, best known for his sneaker designs and unique art style, explore the principles of his martial arts background. Investigating the Tibetan tiger, a motif commonly used for prayer and meditation, Wong applied the disciplined approach of his training to his artistic sensibility. The result is an original skewed artwork that captures the dynamic visual outlook of the tiger while celebrating its place as a guide on the mats to protect both body and mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy