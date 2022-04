The Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone PlayStation 1 game. It surprises me how often I think about it. I don't know much about Harry Potter. I don't especially like Harry Potter. But that game, even though it's now 21 years old and, if you check on Wikipedia, received pretty lukewarm reviews when it was released, somehow it still lives on in my head. "What are you writing about?" asks my wife, who never, ever plays video games. "There was this Harry Potter game for the PS1..." "Oh!" she interrupts. "I LOVED that game!" Clearly, this game has something about it. There is something about this game, if you'll pardon the pun, that is truly magical.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO