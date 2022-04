Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently featured on the Audacy podcast to discuss the bands’ future, as well as his ‘surprising’ BTS collab. We’d forgive you if tuned out of Coldplay anytime after 2002s A Rush of Blood to the Head. For those that didn’t, you might remember the band’s 2021 album, Music Of The Spheres, and the colossal single that was ‘My Universe’. The dance-pop anthem was a collaborative effort between the British band and K-pop heavyweights BTS, who co-wrote the track together, enlisting Max Martin for production duties.

MUSIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO