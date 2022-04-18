ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaiian Electric Industries 2022 report said utility reaches nearly 40% renewable energy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiian Electric Industries today released its 2022 consolidated report that describes its updated policies, actions and performance for 2021 regarding environmental, social and governance matters, including climate-related risks and opportunities. It is the third and most comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) report of Hawaiian Electric Industries, which includes...

Maui News

Hawaiian Electric mulls later shutdown for Kahului plant

Hawaiian Electric is weighing whether to push back the retirement of its fossil fuel-reliant Kahului Power Plant as it works to get spare parts for four engines at another key facility. Earlier this month, the company received the “unanticipated news” that the supplier of the spare parts for four units...
KAHULUI, HI

