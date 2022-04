Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO