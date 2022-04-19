Chuy’s Midland Could Be Closer Than Originally Thought!

What do you do when you're in the taste lab at a soft drink company and you invent a new flavor that will need to be mass-marketed to the United States, but you don't know what to call it? Pick a name that no one can disprove or challenge. A name that no matter how hard anyone tries-there's really no other source on the planet to compare it to. I'm talking about Coke's newest flavor, "Starlight". So named because it's supposed to "Taste Like Outer Space". What, you may ask, does Outer Space actually taste like? Well, that is subject to opinion. We could probably ask Buzz Aldrin for his take, and it would probably vary greatly from anyone else's who might happen to take a sip of this new drink.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO