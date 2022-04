Barstool pulled its Harry’s Chocolate Shop Shirt from its website Friday after being accused of committing trademark infringement. The merchandise, a gray T-shirt that says Harry’s Chocolate Shop across the chest over a with a mustached skeleton holding two ice cream cones, was first posted by Barstool IU, which started a ‘#BarstoolBestBar collab shirts’ with a bracket for the best bars, according to previous Exponent reporting.

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO