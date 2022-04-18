ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State reaches agreement with Saint-Gobain on providing water to 1,000 impacted properties

By Amanda Gokee
newhampshirebulletin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics requiring the company to permanently provide clean water to around 1,000 properties that have been impacted by PFAS contamination. The agreement, announced by the state on Monday, will cover properties in the towns surrounding the Saint-Gobain...

