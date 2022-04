Security video captured at least four men involved in a snatch-and-grab robbery Tuesday night at Fortune House restaurant along the Miracle Mile. The robbery happened at around 9 p.m. while the restaurant was full of customers. Wearing hoodies and masks, the suspects made off with a couple of cash registers.An employee of the restaurant was also pushed around during the tussle. "Oh, my God, whoa. Yeah, just completely destroying everything," said Silva Kolstad as she watched video of the incident. Kolstad, who lives on the Miracle Mile, said she eats at the neighborhood Chinese restaurant about once week. "It's scary to know know that...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO