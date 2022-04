There's been two major trends through the first few weeks of the MLB season. One is the undefeated UNDERs in Orioles games, the other is a trend involving the run line. The Los Angeles Dodgers are 9-3 on the season, but they're also 9-3 on the run line, meaning every win they've had has been by at least two runs. Favorites like the Dodgers most nights on the run line are offered at much better odds than moneyline odds, since teams must cover by 1.5 runs or more.

