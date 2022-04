Carlos Rodón looked cooked. The 2014 No. 3 overall pick strolled off the mound at the Oakland Coliseum in Game 3 of the 2020 wild-card series having not recorded an out. Considering that he missed much of the COVID-shortened season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2019, Rodón’s fastball velocity that afternoon was actually solid, comfortably within the 94-96 mph range.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO