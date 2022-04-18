ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

By Zach Demars, Oregon Capital Bureau
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.

Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center.

Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines.

Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing access to extracurricular activities and a state program offering healthcare to eligible children. Upwards of 85% of those who responded to the survey said they supported those programs.

Survey takers felt less positive about using culturally inclusive learning materials, cultural awareness and implicit bias training for school staff and oral health care offered at schools — though 70% or more of respondents still supported those programs.

Political affiliation is a key factor in determining a person's support for those programs, researchers found.

About 91% of Democrats who took the survey supported using tax dollars to increase access to affordable housing, while just 64% of Republicans supported the same thing.

The two groups face the widest gap in beliefs on the question of using tax dollars to use "culturally inclusive" learning materials. 89% of Democrats expressed support, while just 40% of Republicans did the same. The two groups felt similarly about requiring cultural awareness and implicit bias training for school staff.

Noah Scott Warman,cq 52, a labor attorney and progressive Democrat from Portland, was one of the survey's respondents. He said that, while he agrees that diversity, equity and inclusion are important to consider in education, he worries schools are being asked to teach too many things.

"Are we asking the school systems to do too much, where it's underserving the primary good?" Warman said. "We're not treating teachers like professionals and letting them focus on what they're supposed to be doing."

Warman said while he disagrees with many of the more extreme arguments, he shares some of the core concerns about overreaching school curriculum as those expressed by those on the right in recent debates over school curriculum.

"There's a conservative attack on education that I don't want to echo, I think there's some interesting observations we need to think about," Warman said. "I think the common thread, to start with, there is a view of what is the primary goal â€“ it's not at odds with other goals. What is the primary purpose of getting this education?"

The survey revealed other spaces for common ground: Reducing barriers to behavioral health services, culturally responsive suicide prevention programs for communities at risk, increasing access to extracurricular and tutoring programs all saw upwards of 70% support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Survey taker Susan O'Neill, 68, a Republican from Medford who's retired and describes herself as "slightly conservative," said she supports using tax dollars for expanding access to behavioral health programs in schools.

"The whole idea, for me, of school is to help a small child grow up to be — if not happy — a contented and fully functioning human," O'Neill said. "And to do that, you need to not only teach Johnny to read and write, if he's got a mental illness, you also have to teach him to deal with that."

Access to those kinds of services for students could reduce the stigma around mental illness and expand access to mental health providers for people of all ages, O'Neill, who has bipolar disorder, told a reporter.

"It can cause the older relatives to question their own beliefs," O'Neill said.

Survey researchers found two other key predictors of a person's support for particular programs: age and homeownership. Older respondents tended to be less likely than younger respondents to support programs that included terms like "cultural awareness." Across the board, renters were more likely to support a given family service than homeowners.

Portland Tribune

Clackamas County pledges to create 'equitable housing solutions'

New document details 13 values around lasting and effective strategies to address chronic homelessness. A document declaring Clackamas County's guiding values in addressing chronic homelessness was approved by the county commission this week. The one-page bulleted list, which synthesizes and summarizes language from previously approved local housing frameworks, was developed...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Oregonians support Black Lives Matter; few think it has helped

Oregon Values & Beliefs Center survey shows lingering political divide when it comes to social and racial justiceA majority of Oregonians polled say they support the Black Lives Matter movement, but residents are split on whether society is in a better place because of it. Results of an Oregon Values & Beliefs Center survey conducted in February show about six in 10 Oregon residents polled (59%) support the Black Lives Matter movement. Among them, 36% showed strong support. Three in 10 said they oppose the movement and about one in 10, or 9%, were unsure. According to the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orange mayor extends transportation survey, prepares fight for tax

As he prepares to give Orange County commissioners the most detailed look yet at his sales-tax plan, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will give residents an extra month to tell him how they want the county to spend the proceeds of the hike he has proposed. About 4,400 residents have weighed in so far on the 12-question, online survey, available at www.ocfl.net/transportation, answering ...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
KPBS

New survey: pandemic squeezed military families

The pace of deployment during the pandemic has strained military families, according to a new survey. KPBS Military Reporter Steve Walsh says childcare and unemployment are among the top issues. The pace of deployment during the pandemic has strained military families, according to a new survey by Blue Star Families.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MyWabashValley.com

Tax Tips Tuesday with Stadler & Company Tax Service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) – Lori Carpenter of Stadler & Company Tax Service explains when you need to use a professional and when you can file your tax returns yourself. Using a professional can save you hundreds of dollars if you are unsure of your deductions. Watch the attached interview and visit their website for more information.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Clackamas Review

COVID-19: Limits end, boosters arrive and new variant concerns

Oregon official say that it is just a coincidence the state of emergency ends on April Fools Day.Oregon is taking several steps to dismantle the state of emergency in the state since March 2020, even as the fastest spreading version of COVID-19 now accounts for over half of all new cases in the United States. The moves come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Oregon are close to falling under 100 per day, down from nearly 1,200 in January. Schools have managed to remain open even with positive cases reported throughout the state. A mass vaccination site in Portland closed permanently...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Child care facility Mari's Little Lambs to open in Oregon City

Beaverton preschools to expand on May 2 with third outlet adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments A new facility providing full-day care and education for children is coming to Oregon City in May. Mari's Little Lambs, which has two daycare facilities in Beaverton, will operate the Oregon City center, serving approximately 60 children from infant age to preschool. Mari's Little Lambs additionally provides after-school care on-site at Beaverton-area elementary schools. Opening on May 2, the Oregon City center will be located adjacent to the Kingsberry Heights Apartments,14290 Marjorie Lane, with services aimed at providing an environment for children to learn,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Labor Commissioner is referee for business vs. workers

Seven candidates are running to head the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.It's Oregon's mystery political job. One of five elected executive offices — alongside governor, secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. The position has been around since 1903 — with different names. It has no term limits — one man served 24 years. Four Republicans and three Democrats held the job before it became a non-partisan office with the 1996 election. The mystery office? Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, commonly referred to by its acronym as "the BOLI." Often, the job is called by its...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County opioid hospitalizations rise 18% from 2020-21

Oregon highest nationally in drug misuse but last in treatment access, health officials reportClackamas County's Public Health Division and local advocacy groups have released an advisory highlighting the dangers of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids which experts say are leading to an increasing number of overdose deaths and hospitalizations. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid often manufactured into counterfeit pills designed to look like pharmaceutical-grade pain medications, is "similar to morphine," per county health officials, "but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can make a person stop breathing within minutes." On April 5, officials reported an 18% rise in opioid...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Support scholarships for Gladstone, North Clackamas seniors

Rotary Club of Gladstone/Oak Lodge resumes pancake breakfast fundraiser for first time since 2019Clackamas County's Rotarians are coming back after a two-year hiatus with popular community events. For the first time since 2019, the Rotary Club of Gladstone/Oak Lodge plans a pancake breakfast. Event organizers are hoping for a big turnout to support scholarships for 2022 graduates of Gladstone, New Urban and Rex Putnam high schools. "We are excited to bring our community together to share some fun," said organizer Leslie Robinette. Scheduled from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, the event will feature the school's Jazz Band performing from 10-10:30 a.m. More than 20 raffle prizes will be awarded, including an iPad Mini, a family portrait, a Bob's Red Mill gift basket, hand-crafted ceramic bowls and fine wines. Meanwhile, Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club members had to cancel their annual Bowl a Fun two years ago, and then their fundraising venue Kellogg Bowl closed permanently at the end of 2020. Fast forward to this March, and the club's bowling fundraiser came back strong to raise over $10,000 toward Rotary service projects in Clackamas County. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County deliberates firework ban, plans to decide by May

Commissioners, fire chiefs discuss plan to alert residents of potential firework regulations in advance of July 4Clackamas County Commissioners this week discussed the potential for a temporary firework ban during high heat periods in unincorporated zones, deciding to monitor Oregon Department of Forestry data through April and reconvene with Clackamas Fire authorities before May 1 to determine an official plan and outreach strategy. As part of commissioners' efforts to alert residents earlier ahead of July 4 than in 2021 of the county's official plan for regulations potentially imposed in unincorporated areas during the upcoming fire season, the board on Tuesday...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
