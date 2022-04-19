ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in three years, the Radio City Rockettes held...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Radio City Rockettes
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood stuns in sequins for show-stopping CMT Music Awards performance

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the CMT Music Awards on Monday night – and we're not just talking about her stunning outfit. The country music singer performed a show-stopping rendition of her new single, Ghost Story during a pre-recorded performance from her Las Vegas residency and looked incredible in a silver sequinned jumpsuit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ and ‘American Idol’ Tie for Monday Demo Ratings Win

“American Idol,” “9-1-1,” and “The Neighborhood” all tied for top demo ratings Monday night, while the singing competition topped viewership numbers. According to TVLine, 6.3 million viewers tuned their TV to “American Idol” on Monday night. The ABC show was followed closely by “NCIS” at 6.2 million and “The Neighborhood” at 5.3 million. The spinoff “NCIS: Hawai’i” came in at 4.9 million, while “Bob Hearts Abishola” coasted in at 4.8 million.
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

Carly Mickeal American Idol 2022 Audition “Your Song” Elton John, Season 20

Carly Mickeal performs “Your Song” by Elton John, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Audition. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Carly Mickeal (23 years old), Dog Groomer from Simi Valley, California. Round: Audition. Song: “Your Song” by Elton John. Result: Advanced. Carly Mickeal American Idol Season...
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

From Music Producer to TV Star — Check Out Simon Cowell’s Transformation Through the Years

Way back in 2002, a music producer named Simon Cowell found himself at the end of a judges panel handing harsh feedback to thousands of hopefuls in a little show known as American Idol. But even though that program made him a star, Simon’s road to success started way before that when he used to work in the mailroom at his father’s company, EMI Music Publishing.
WWE
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tvinsider.com

‘American Idol’ Reveals Top 20… and They Bring the House Down (RECAP)

What better way to wrap up an Easter Sunday than the musical stylings of American Idol. The Top 20 were revealed by host Ryan Seacrest based on the nationwide vote. The singers performed ahead of the upcoming Top 14 vote the next night. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were impressed throughout the night. Luke described the quality of a finale night. Lionel went as far as to say it’s their strongest class ever.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy