When is a beach more than just a beach? Maybe when it can boast several other natural attractions that are destinations in their own right. Floras Lake Beach is one of those places, a perfectly nice sandy beach on the southern Oregon coast, but one that boasts fascinating rock formations, towering cliffs and an oceanside waterfall, making it one of the most interesting beaches on this stretch of the Pacific coast.

BANDON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO