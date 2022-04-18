Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFord Recalls Transits To Repair Problem With Its Backup Camera. Ford has issued a recall to repair the backup cameras in some of its 2022 Transits. The cameras stop working when an upfitter does work on the vehicle. Way back when – at least a decade ago or more...

torquenews.com

Will Lexus Listen To Its Customers Like Toyota Did and Add Stick Shifts?

Toyota now offers numerous stick-shift manual transmission-equipped cars. Why don’t Lexus buyers have that option?. The Toyota GR Supra just added a stick-shift option. This rear-drive sports coupe is a perfect example of a car that many owners would prefer to have a manual transmission. Don’t take our word for it. Here’s what Toyota said about its decision to add the stick shift to this rear-drive sports coupe; “Toyota GAZOO Racing sports car customers and fans have spoken, and we've listened.”
InsideHook

Genesis Wows, Chrysler Captivates and Jeep Goes Big at the New York Auto Show

It’s been three years since the New York International Auto Show took place, but it’s not for lack of trying. In 2020, show organizers postponed the traditionally springtime event to August. However, the coronavirus showed no signs of slowing, and the auto show was outright canceled in May. At the time, the Javits Convention Center, the event’s homebase, was converted into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
CarBuzz.com

This Chinese Luxury SUV Costs More Than A Bentley Bentayga

If you're in the market for a luxurious full-size SUV, consumers can select from several appealing options in the USA. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is proving to be the most popular with American customers, although this hasn't stopped rivals from introducing new rivals. In this week alone, BMW has revealed the updated X7, and Jeep has introduced a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer.
Truth About Cars

2022 New York Auto Show: Hyundai Palisade Gets Even More Classed-Up

Hyundai’s Palisade separates itself from Kia’s Telluride, at least in terms of appearance, by being the more “urban”, stylistically speaking, of the two. The former looks boxy and rugged, while the latter has curves that evoke urban luxury — at least to this author’s eye.*
94.3 Lite FM

WARNING: Recall Issued for Specific Toyota Vehicles

If you drive one of the vehicles that are listed, you'll want to call your local Toyota dealer quickly. It's never a good feeling when you hear about a recall on a vehicle, but usually, it's pretty painless and you just take it to the dealer. Still, it can be a pain! Toyota is the latest brand to issue a recall on some of their vehicles and they are conducting a noncompliance safety recall.
CarBuzz.com

The Ford F-150 Lightning Finally Has An Official Launch Date

Ford is spearheading a massive EV charge, and while its first-ever EV, the Mustang Mach-E, continues to sell well, the Dearborn-based manufacturer is getting its heavy electric weapons ready for a full-on onslaught. We're obviously talking about the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling cars of all time and continues to dominate the American truck market, so the fact that it's going electric is a massive deal. Ford has made a convincing case for why trucks should go electric, and we've seen what the F-150 Lightning can do in all kinds of harsh conditions, so now there's only one thing left to do: launch the damn thing! Ford has announced an official launch date for 26 April, and we're incredibly excited.
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

Tesla chief Elon Musk has said the company’s humanoid robot Optimus would eventually be “worth more than” its self-driving car business.Full self-driving (FSD) is a set of Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system features which uses the electric vehivle’s onboard cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform some driving tasks such as automatic lane changes and semi-autonomous navigation.During the company’s first-quarter 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, Mr Musk said the company is continuing to work on its humanoid robot Optimus, first unveiled last year in August.Built using the same AI that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, the billionaire...
torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
torquenews.com

Your Hybrid Toyota Venza Battery Might Last Longer Than You Think

A Toyota forum discussion reveals how the hybrid battery in the Toyota Venza Hybrid may be more reliable than you think. We all know that Toyota’s hybrid batteries are all very reliable. Throughout my stories, I always bring up my 2012 Toyota Prius and how it holds up like a tank. After 10 years of ownership, my battery's life has only gone down 20%. For a 2012 hybrid, that's really good. However, a question arose on Toyotanation.com, a Toyota forum, about whether a Toyota Venza hybrid will withstand 3 weeks of not being driven. Here’s the question.
motor1.com

2023 BMW M3 Touring rendering uses patent photos to preview design

BMW better hurry, or it won't have much left to reveal of the new M3 Touring. Last week, images of the estate leaked online, showing off the model without any camouflage. Patent images hit the internet the next day, providing our best look at the alleged design. Today, a new YouTube video from SRK Designs uses those patent images to create a realistic rendering of what the new estate could look like when it debuts.
torquenews.com

Cheapest Pickup Trucks In 2022

Looking to save time by wanting to know what truck is a good buy from the wide range of choices out there? Here are the results of a recent analysis of the cheapest 2022 pickup trucks you can buy today with this one standout that analysts had nothing bad to say about. Plus, an argument for why satisfaction trumps price when shopping for a truck.
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Palisade Debuts Bold Design Refresh, New XRT Model

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is revealed, at long last. Hyundai actually revealed the most significant change to its full-size SUV a few days ago, leaking the updated face in its livestream video preview. Now we have full disclosure, and the changes go beyond that new cascading grille. Cascading is what...
The Verge

Polestar’s most affordable EV is coming to the US

Swedish electric automaker Polestar is bringing its most affordable model to the US. The long-range, single-motor Polestar 2 may not have as much performance as the dual-motor variant, but it will certainly be more accessible. The single-motor was previously only available to pre-order in the US. Starting this week, deliveries...
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Explorer Finally Stomped the Kia Telluride

The battle between the Ford Explorer and Kia Telluride rages on, but only one of them can be the best! While the 2022 Ford Explorer is a long-time favorite, the 2022 Kia Telluride is one of the most popular options available, and the Explorer may have a slight edge. The...
motor1.com

Bentley Mulsanne may be replaced by an electric coupe GT

Bentley’s flagship model was the Mulsanne saloon, manufactured between 2010 and 2020 and powered by a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V8 (the longest running V8 engine ever, introduced in 1959). The model set to replace it will be completely electric, according to a new report, and its focus will move away from ultimate comfort towards sporty driving.
torquenews.com

A Successful Strategy to Get Your Car at MSRP

Learn from someone who created a successful strategy that can help you get the car you want at MSRP. There’s little argument that buying a new car today is tough. Dealerships are tweaking their sales processes by playing on the pandemic, the chip shortage, the current hype that is overinflating prices; and, in some cases outright fraud to get car shoppers to fork over as much as possible for a new car.
