Add new comment

Ford is spearheading a massive EV charge, and while its first-ever EV, the Mustang Mach-E, continues to sell well, the Dearborn-based manufacturer is getting its heavy electric weapons ready for a full-on onslaught. We're obviously talking about the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling cars of all time and continues to dominate the American truck market, so the fact that it's going electric is a massive deal. Ford has made a convincing case for why trucks should go electric, and we've seen what the F-150 Lightning can do in all kinds of harsh conditions, so now there's only one thing left to do: launch the damn thing! Ford has announced an official launch date for 26 April, and we're incredibly excited.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO