Bucks County, PA

Back for 2022: The Bucks County Duathlon, a Run-Bike-Run Competition at Washington Crossing

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via Calkins Media at YouTube.

Athletes at a former edition of the Bucks County Duathlon navigate the running portion of the challenge.

After a four-year standstill, the Bucks County Duathlon (BCD) is in the move again for Sept. 4, 2022. The announcement of the end of its COVID-19 hiatus was in FlyingFishHockey.

The BCD comprises two two-mile runs with a 10-mile bike ride sandwiched between.

The Sept. 4, 2022, event will make the 11th edition of the sports competition-cum-fundraiser at Washington Crossing Historical Park. Registration closes May 1.

As before, its purpose is to challenge athletes while gathering financial resources for Missy Flynn, world-class ironman triathlete from Newtown who suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2005. The prior 11 editions of the event have raised more than $100,000 to help with her uninsured medical costs.

Brian Wong, Flynn’s life partner, said the participants willingly waited out the pandemic but are eager again to tackle the course. “It will be an absolute joy to go to the race and see our friends again,’’ he said.

The BCD is a popular event for runners and riders based on its prime setting. The participants’ route promises this year to be not only scenic but fast. The resurfacing of Stonybrook Road in Upper Makefield Township is expected to enable the cycling portion to fly.

More on the Bucks County Duathlon is at FlyingFishHockey.

