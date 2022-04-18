Inmate, 22, found dead at Washington County Jail

Bryce Bybee was found unresponsive in his bed early Sunday, April 17, authorities say.

A 22-year-old man being held at the Washington County Jail was reportedly found dead in his cell Sunday morning, April 17.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy doing the rounds found Bryce Bybee unresponsive in his bed at about 1:30 a.m. Deputies and medical personnel attempted to revive Bybee but were unsuccessful, the Sheriff's Office said Monday, April 18.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reportedly conducted an autopsy. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Sheriff's Office said it has requested an outside investigation by the Beaverton Police Department into Bybee's death. That investigation is ongoing.

According to court records, Bybee was arrested in late February and indicted last month on felony charges of robbery and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as misdemeanor theft. He pleaded not guilty.

Washington County Circuit Judge Beth Roberts ordered that Bybee be sent to the Oregon State Hospital for a mental health examination days after his indictment, records indicate.

Roberts subsequently signed an order April 8 finding Bybee unfit to proceed with a hearing and ordering that he be committed to the Oregon State Hospital for up to three years. While that order stipulated Bybee was to be transported to the hospital within seven days, Bybee was still housed at the jail in Hillsboro at the time of his death nine days later.

Court records also show that Monday, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Bybee due to his death.

