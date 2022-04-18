ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Take Care of Cornelius Day returns in May

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0AfH_0fD3Jsjm00 The ninth 'Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day' is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Cornelius is asking residents to put work gloves on and join their neighbors in picking garbage and planting flowers.

The ninth "Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day" is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Fred Meyer parking lot. Donuts and coffee as well as gloves and trash bags will be provided.

An annual tradition in Cornelius, Take Care of Cornelius Day did not take place the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After a two-year hiatus, it's exciting to see opportunities for community bonding and giving back. Metro's RID patrol has made an incredible effort to increase our clean up services across the region and provide resources to local clean up events like this one in Cornelius," said Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González, who grew up in Cornelius. "These community efforts are heartwarming and essential to our region's recovery."

Volunteers will be assigned to pick up trash from streets, sidewalks and public areas or load wheelbarrows and plant flowers at parks and City Hall.

Once the work is finished, the Cornelius Fire Department will be grilling a free hot dog lunch at Harleman Park on the corner of 10th Avenue and Heather Street at noon, complete with salad and water. For more information or to sign up, visit ci.cornelius.or.us .

"In the past, we have had over 100 volunteers who help spend their Saturday morning cleaning-up the community," City Manager Rob Drake said. "It's a fun day and instills a lot of civic pride in Cornelius."

Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius sets new camping rules

The new ordinance prohibits camping within 20 feet of a business entrance as well as between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. The Cornelius City Council voted unanimously this week to adopt new rules for where and when homeless individuals can camp overnight. "The city has set new guidelines for when camping can be allowed in specific places," City Manager Rob Drake said at the Monday, April 4, council meeting. "It would no longer be a criminal offense, but it would be an infraction." The new ordinance adopted in Cornelius prohibits camping within 20 feet of...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius reviews homeless camping policy

The city could prohibit camping in parks or near business entrances without banning the practice everywhere.The Cornelius City Council is working to lift the city's ban on camping in public places. Currently, city code prohibits camping on all public property. It defines a campsite as any place where any bedding or sleeping bag, or any stove or fire, is established. However, recent federal rulings deemed such regulations unconstitutional. "The code as it exists right now is not compliant with these cases, so my recommendation is to not enforce that code against anyone," city attorney Emily Matasar told the City...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Harrington has been a disappointment

Rob Drake: 'A toxic environment now exists that would discourage innovation, creativity and a committed workforce.'Knowing from personal experience, running for and being in elective office is not easy. That said, as an elected official you should know that many sets of eyes are watching you and you need to be on your best behavior, maintain integrity and control your emotions and impulses. Sadly, we have recently learned much more about our current county chairwoman, Kathryn Harrington. The Pamplin publications, KOIN 6 News, former Hillsboro mayor and Metro president Tom Hughes, and the report of a third-party investigator hired by...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Youth Advisory Council gives kids a voice

'The youth give me a chance to see how it ought to be done and how it should be done.'Forest Grove politics now involves voices born this century. The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council gained official recognition earlier this year and now regularly pitches, presents and critiques the City Council from Generation Z's perspective. "It's a good leadership and training exercise for kids interested in politics and change. Then when it comes to things like environmental problems and climate change, there are things that don't impact adults like they do kids. And while they impact us, we tend not to have a...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Support, don't ostracize, people with disabilities

Andrew Zinn: '...Almost half are below the federal poverty level, making them the poorest minority in our country.'Growing up is difficult for everyone. However, growing up as the brother of a man with cerebral palsy, which affects both his physical and mental ability, I was given a clear view of the issues regarding how much harder that is for people with disabilities. We are all taught from a young age that we are living in a free country, but the last decade has proven that not every person is given this freedom equally. While this is often talked about in...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Five groups honored by WashCo for Public Health Week

These organizations earned recognition for helping expand access to care during the pandemic. Five Washington County groups have been honored for their contributions to public health as part of National Public Health Week. The Washington County Medical Reserve Corps helped staff many of the county's 350 vaccination clinics over the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Local Planned Parenthood receives $15 million gift

The money was part of a $3.8 billion package of donations to nonprofits from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette has received the largest single gift in its 59-year history. The reproductive health care nonprofit accepted the $15 million unrestricted gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who is...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: No eek factor on the farm

Pamela Loxley Drake grew up surrounded, and fascinated, by insects and arachnids of all shapes and sizes.The newswoman gave her report on the much-talked-about infestation, "You probably won't know about stink bugs…" Silly lady. Every farm kid knows about stink bugs. Evidently, our stink bugs when I was growing up were either native or sneaked over on a boat way back in history, but any of us growing up on the farm knew that a stink bug was aptly named. Farm kids aren't afraid of bugs. In fact, my dad taught me many lessons watching bugs I watched...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

April snow showers wreak havoc in Washington County

'Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches,' a first responder reported.April snow showers hit Washington County late Sunday and Monday morning, April 10-11, scrambling commutes and setting climate records. "We've been rolling with calls since around 11 p.m.," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said Monday morning. "Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches. Luckily nothing too serious, as we didn't see major damage to buildings or vehicles." Johnston said crews out of Forest Grove and Cornelius responded to 14 calls for downed trees and car...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Pacific Speedway' endangers residents

The News-Times also publishes a response to a previous letter, thoughts on the district attorney's race, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Stand up for...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County opens inclement weather shelters for April snow

The Salvation Army Building in Hillsboro and the Beaverton Community Center welcome those seeking shelter.Responding to a rare blast of winter weather a month and a half into meteorological spring, Washington County says it has activated its severe weather shelters to give homeless residents a safe, warm place to sleep Monday night, April 11. Shelters at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. in Hillsboro, and the Beaverton Community Center, 12350 S.W. Fifth St. in Beaverton, will be open at 7 p.m. Monday. They will remain open for at least 24 hours and could continue to serve people for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Apron strings

Pamela Loxley Drake recalls the versatility and comfort of the many aprons of her childhood.Mother, aunts and grandmothers — all wore aprons. Mom Johnson's aprons hung by the backdoor (along with bonnets) where the women could grab one and set to the task of cooking and cleaning. Aunt Welma, Mom (Johnson) and Mom moved to an invisible, choreographed dance, cooking, preparing the table and never once running into one another. Their aprons moved hot dishes from one place to another. They held a hankie for a kid's nose. They kept the dishwasher a little drier. And best of...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Ballot initiative: Metro should fund homeless shelters

People for Portland has submitted a measure to redirect Metro supportive services funding to shelters for the November ballot.A Portland nonprofit announced the filing of an initiative petition on Friday, March 25, that would require governments in the tri-county region to direct a majority of voter-approved homeless services funds to emergency shelters. The filing was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy group that is pressuring elected officials to reduce homelessness and clean up the region. The name of the petition is Everyone Deserves Safe Shelter. The petition would place a measure on the November 2022 election ballot within the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

WCCLS: Bees and teas among upcoming WashCo library programs

Washington County libraries have events coming up for kids, teens and adults, from March 31. All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. THE MUSIC OF BEES — Have all your questions about bees and beekeeping answered by a representative from the Tualatin Valley Beekeepers Association from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. For adults. Book club members will also discuss "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin. Non-members and those who haven't read the book but are interested in bees are welcome to participate in this virtual meeting. Find more information at wccls.bibliocommons.com/events.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grovers offer challenge coins to city police

The coins read 'Thank you Forest Grove Police.' The event is the brainchild of Michael Perrault.A group of Forest Grovers are offering up tokens of appreciation for city police at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at the large flagpole downtown by the intersections of Pacific Avenue and Laurel Street. Michael Perrault, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, said he was talking with an old Army buddy when they hatched the idea to present local police departments with challenge coins. "Senior officers carry around these coins and give them out when they see a soldier doing good," Perrault said. "They're a...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: What 'Don't Say Gay' means to local teacher

The News-Times also hears from readers about Washington County's district attorney, deadly diseases and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Consequences aren't equal in Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

DECISION 2022: Safety is a fundamental right

Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton: 'I can assure you that crime does not stop at the county line.'I received a phone call not long ago from a young woman. The call was unexpected, as was the question she asked, "Do you remember me?" As the district attorney for Washington County, I have interacted with tens of thousands of people over the course of my career. I cannot honestly say that I remember each of them. But I absolutely did remember her. The last time we had spoken was many years earlier during a difficult criminal trial. At that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Forest Grove business offering $1,000 reward

On Sunday, April 3, at dawn, a masked burglar broke into the Farm & Garden Store on 19th Avenue. A Forest Grove business is offering a $1,000 reward for help solving an early-morning robbery. A masked burglar broke into the Farm & Garden Store, 1922 19th Ave., on Sunday, April...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless advocates denounce emergency shelter shift in Portland

HereTogether criticizes the Metro initiative supported by People for Portland. The coalition of homeless advocates that helped pass Metro's supportive services measure has denounced an initiative petition to redirect 75% of the funding to emergency shelters and enforce outdoor camping bans. Metro voters passed a 1% income tax on higher...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

