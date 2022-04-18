Take Care of Cornelius Day returns in May

The ninth 'Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day' is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Cornelius is asking residents to put work gloves on and join their neighbors in picking garbage and planting flowers.

The ninth "Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day" is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the Fred Meyer parking lot. Donuts and coffee as well as gloves and trash bags will be provided.

An annual tradition in Cornelius, Take Care of Cornelius Day did not take place the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After a two-year hiatus, it's exciting to see opportunities for community bonding and giving back. Metro's RID patrol has made an incredible effort to increase our clean up services across the region and provide resources to local clean up events like this one in Cornelius," said Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González, who grew up in Cornelius. "These community efforts are heartwarming and essential to our region's recovery."

Volunteers will be assigned to pick up trash from streets, sidewalks and public areas or load wheelbarrows and plant flowers at parks and City Hall.

Once the work is finished, the Cornelius Fire Department will be grilling a free hot dog lunch at Harleman Park on the corner of 10th Avenue and Heather Street at noon, complete with salad and water. For more information or to sign up, visit ci.cornelius.or.us .

"In the past, we have had over 100 volunteers who help spend their Saturday morning cleaning-up the community," City Manager Rob Drake said. "It's a fun day and instills a lot of civic pride in Cornelius."