County warns of overnight frost

The scene of Upshur County is one of extensive destruction after overnight storms caused at least one reported tornado. Video along one road in the county shows pieces of roof and other building materials strewn along fence lines and gathered around and in trees after it was removed by strong winds. Trees down in yards and large chunks of roofs have been removed.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has currently rated the storm that struck Upshur County and caused significant damage to homes and other buildings overnight Tuesday as an EF-2 tornado. According to a NWS representative, a full report is expected Tuesday afternoon or evening. The EF-2 tornado...
The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the tornado warning until 1 p.m. for east central Warren, southeastern Yazoo, northern Hinds and Southwestern Madison counties. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Edwards, or 13 miles southeast of Redwood, moving 55 mph. The National Weather...
As skies grow increasingly dark over Lincoln County, the rain gauge at the county’s Emergency Management Office has recorded 4.21 inches of precipitation at 4:40 p.m. and some streets are flooding. The highest wind gust recorded to this point was 36 mph, EM Director Chris Reid said. The county...
ORLANDO, Fla. — 1 p.m. update: The tornado warning for southern Volusia County has expired. 12:25 p.m. update: A tornado warning has been issued for southern Volusia County. The warning includes New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater and Ponce Inlet. It will be in effect until 1 p.m. Meteorologist Rusty McCranie...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Hundreds of miles of roads were shut down, ranchers and their animals faced brutal conditions -- and will see more tough weather ahead. Meanwhile, snowdrifts in some spots were estimated to be higher than 10 feet in some places. The sun was out and shining Wednesday morning in Molt, Montana...
After a bumpy Monday, winds will remain on Tuesday. With gusts up to 20 mph today, scattered storms with some severe pockets are possible throughout your Tuesday. Wednesday we are watching for a possible major severe event with straight-line winds and hail being the primary concerns at the time of this article.
All eyes are on next week's much-hyped storm system that appears likely to deliver multiple days of severe storms to the central and southern U.S., and a snowstorm on the northern side of the storm track. Minnesota could get a variety of weather, including rain, thunderstorms, sleet, freezing rain and...
A blast of Arctic air from Canada will move into the Northeast this weekend, leading to a plunge in temperatures and snow showers in parts of the region. Call it winter's revenge on the first full weekend of spring, which sprung this past Sunday, March 20. "While this may not...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
AN extreme blizzard has buried seven horses in almost three feet of snow - and more wild weather is set to hit parts of the US this Easter. A stalled weather front is set to bring thunderstorms to parts of Louisiana and Georgia while temperatures could plunge to a bitter 26F in North Dakota.
After a few nice days last week, New York State has gone back to a more seasonable weather mode lately, but things are about to get a whole lot colder and icky over the next week or so. Despite the calendar saying it's spring, Mother Nature still wants Old Man...
The major winter storm that brought almost 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Rockies and northern Plains is going to wind down Thursday, but there is more snow and rain moving into the Northwest over the next few days. Temperatures will still be well below normal...
One week after disastrous flooding gripped South Africa, the death toll has soared past 400, and although there has been a break in the stormy pattern, AccuWeather forecasters are warning that more flooding rainfall is on the way for hardest-hit parts of the flood-ravaged country. The waterlogged provinces of Eastern...
Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
WEDNESDAY: Sunny - highs around 57. Lows around 44. THURSDAY: Sun and clouds - highs around 60. Lows around 49. FRIDAY: Mainly sunny - warmer - highs around 65. Lows around 47. SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 60. Lows around 47. SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Highs around 58. Lows...
SEVERE weather in parts of the country has disrupted flights and created a headache for travelers at the end of the holiday weekend. From a tornado alert in Mississippi to severe thunderstorms in Florida, the wild Easter Sunday weather wreaked havoc on travel plans in popular tourist destinations. Thunderstorms had...
