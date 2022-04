Q. I was heavy-handed with fertilizing my centipedegrass lawn this spring and I think I’ve killed sections of my lawn. Will the lawn recover, or am I looking at replanting what looks to be dead lawn areas? A. Here is a basic rule of thumb. If you have injured sections in your lawn that are 3 feet across or larger and there is less than 30% to 40% live grass in those areas, you'll need to replant. In this...

