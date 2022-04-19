IHSAA in desperate need of baseball umpires

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - College athletes say they are harassed often on social media, but there are rarer instances when harassment moves to the playing field. “When you talk about line crossing like you got to get into death threats. That’s no secret. It’s something that every player who has had a serious role on the team as seen,” said Iowa senior Connor McCaffery. “The in-person thing, that’s the thing people are scared to say stuff to your face.”

