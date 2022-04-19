ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

IHSAA in desperate need of baseball umpires

By Jeff Dubrof
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — With baseball season on the horizon, the Iowa High School Athletic...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Iowa teen earns perfect ACT score

ANKENY, Iowa — There's no doubt about it, taking the ACT or other major college entry tests can be stressful. Some say the worst part is waiting for the results, but a junior from Ankeny High School recently found out she got a perfect score of 36!. Sydney Madetzke...
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

‘Look them in the eye and say that’s wrong’ College athletes say in-arena harassment still happens too often

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - College athletes say they are harassed often on social media, but there are rarer instances when harassment moves to the playing field. “When you talk about line crossing like you got to get into death threats. That’s no secret. It’s something that every player who has had a serious role on the team as seen,” said Iowa senior Connor McCaffery. “The in-person thing, that’s the thing people are scared to say stuff to your face.”
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

DMPS, Drake University to host stadium groundbreaking

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public School and Drake University will celebrate their partnership and the start of construction on a new sharedathletic facility for student-athletes from both educational institutions. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Des Moines Public Schools Community Stadium at Drake University will take place Wednesday...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DMACC striking fear into opponents with off-the-charts stats

BOONE, Iowa — 76 runs in one day. Two players that homer once every six at-bats. A team batting average of .433. Those are just some of the ridiculous stats the sluggers at DMACC are posting this year. KCCI's Scott Reister spoke to the top-ranked Bears, who are striking...
BOONE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lewis Central Hires New Head Boys’ Basketball Coach

(Council Bluffs) Lewis Central’s new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach won’t have to familiarize himself with the Hawkeye Ten Conference. School Officials announced the week the hiring of Ricky Torres, an assistant basketball coach at Denison-Schleswig. Torres takes over for Dan Miller, who recently retired to spend more time with family.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa State Lands 4-Star 2023 QB Prospect

Score one for Coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclone Football program. This week, the team received a commitment from a 4-star in-state quarterback prospect. JJ Kohl of Ankeny, Iowa, and Ankeny High School announced his intention via Twitter. A 4-star quarterback prospect, Kohl chose Iowa State over Indiana,...
ANKENY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

The Hawkeye Wave Song at Iowa Football Games is Going to Change

September 2, 2017 (above) was the first day the crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City turned and waved to hospitalized children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It was the beginning of the best, and most meaningful tradition in college football. While it will continue in 2022, a different song will provide the backdrop.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihsaa#Umpires#Highschoolsports
KCCI.com

Primary 2022: Jim Carlin candidate profile

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jim Carlin has served in the Iowa House of Representatives and the State Senate since 2017. He’s an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He’s the proud father of three children and three grandchildren.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Principal Park changes to block view of Capitol from batters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans to update Principal Park baseball stadium downtown will affect the view of the Iowa statehouse from the stands. Principal Park is one of the oldest Triple-A ballparks in the country, so it's time for updates. “There are some new requirements that have to be...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans cross state lines to celebrate 4/20

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) — Jessi Smith and her friends are from the Cedar Rapids area, but on Wednesday they stayed at the Aldrich Guest House in Galena to celebrate 4/20, which is not only a date, but it is also a term that alludes to marijuana consumption. "It’s so...
GALENA, IL
KCAU 9 News

Retiring Iowa legislator says ‘it’s time to rotate the crops’

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Joe Bolkcom has watched his Democratic party lose strength in the Iowa legislature, lose some of its members who represented the state in Congress and lose back-to-back presidential elections to Donald Trump in Iowa. After more than two decades in office, he has decided that this term will be his […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

﻿Iowa linebackers coach now defendant in former players' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant inlawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the amended lawsuit filed this...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

University of Iowa looking to 'tune up' the traditional Kinnick Wave

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is looking to make a change to the traditional Kinnick Wave. The Kinnick Wave happens each home game between the first and second quarters. During that time, fans and players turn and wave to the children at UofI's Stead Family Children's hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Even after rain, most of Iowa remains abnormally dry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite all the rain Iowa has received in the last week, the state has become a litter drier. The new Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning shows almost 66% of the state is now rated abnormally dry or in some level of drought. That's up about 3% from the week before.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Connor McCaffery returning for sixth year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball team had its awards ceremony on Thursday night. Team leader Connor McCaffery got up for his senior speech and gave everyone a big surprise. "Last night, I sat down thinking of what I was going to say for my senior speech....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

UNI star announces he is entering NBA Draft and transfer portal

DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa star AJ Green announced Wednesday he is entering the NBA Draft, while also entering the transfer portal. He said in an Instagram post that returning to UNI is also an option. Green said in his post that entering the portal will...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy