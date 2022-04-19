IHSAA in desperate need of baseball umpires

ANKENY, Iowa — There's no doubt about it, taking the ACT or other major college entry tests can be stressful. Some say the worst part is waiting for the results, but a junior from Ankeny High School recently found out she got a perfect score of 36!. Sydney Madetzke...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - College athletes say they are harassed often on social media, but there are rarer instances when harassment moves to the playing field. “When you talk about line crossing like you got to get into death threats. That’s no secret. It’s something that every player who has had a serious role on the team as seen,” said Iowa senior Connor McCaffery. “The in-person thing, that’s the thing people are scared to say stuff to your face.”
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public School and Drake University will celebrate their partnership and the start of construction on a new sharedathletic facility for student-athletes from both educational institutions. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Des Moines Public Schools Community Stadium at Drake University will take place Wednesday...
BOONE, Iowa — 76 runs in one day. Two players that homer once every six at-bats. A team batting average of .433. Those are just some of the ridiculous stats the sluggers at DMACC are posting this year. KCCI's Scott Reister spoke to the top-ranked Bears, who are striking...
(Council Bluffs) Lewis Central’s new Head Boys’ Basketball Coach won’t have to familiarize himself with the Hawkeye Ten Conference. School Officials announced the week the hiring of Ricky Torres, an assistant basketball coach at Denison-Schleswig. Torres takes over for Dan Miller, who recently retired to spend more time with family.
Score one for Coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclone Football program. This week, the team received a commitment from a 4-star in-state quarterback prospect. JJ Kohl of Ankeny, Iowa, and Ankeny High School announced his intention via Twitter. A 4-star quarterback prospect, Kohl chose Iowa State over Indiana,...
A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […]
September 2, 2017 (above) was the first day the crowd at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City turned and waved to hospitalized children at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. It was the beginning of the best, and most meaningful tradition in college football. While it will continue in 2022, a different song will provide the backdrop.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Jim Carlin has served in the Iowa House of Representatives and the State Senate since 2017. He’s an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He’s the proud father of three children and three grandchildren.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans to update Principal Park baseball stadium downtown will affect the view of the Iowa statehouse from the stands. Principal Park is one of the oldest Triple-A ballparks in the country, so it's time for updates. “There are some new requirements that have to be...
GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) — Jessi Smith and her friends are from the Cedar Rapids area, but on Wednesday they stayed at the Aldrich Guest House in Galena to celebrate 4/20, which is not only a date, but it is also a term that alludes to marijuana consumption. "It’s so...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Joe Bolkcom has watched his Democratic party lose strength in the Iowa legislature, lose some of its members who represented the state in Congress and lose back-to-back presidential elections to Donald Trump in Iowa. After more than two decades in office, he has decided that this term will be his […]
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been added as a defendant inlawsuit filed against the university and coaches by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment because they are Black. The Cedar Rapids Gazette first reported the amended lawsuit filed this...
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is looking to make a change to the traditional Kinnick Wave. The Kinnick Wave happens each home game between the first and second quarters. During that time, fans and players turn and wave to the children at UofI's Stead Family Children's hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024. The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Wednesday. Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as the host venue. Indy has hosted the championship game since its inception in 2011, bringing nearly 700,000 fans to the Circle City. The 2021 game drew 67,183 fans […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite all the rain Iowa has received in the last week, the state has become a litter drier. The new Drought Monitor map released Thursday morning shows almost 66% of the state is now rated abnormally dry or in some level of drought. That's up about 3% from the week before.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa men's basketball team had its awards ceremony on Thursday night. Team leader Connor McCaffery got up for his senior speech and gave everyone a big surprise. "Last night, I sat down thinking of what I was going to say for my senior speech....
(Carroll) The Carroll girl’s won the team title at their +home meet on Thursday. The Tiger squad piled up 129-points, Boone finished second with 104, and Atlantic finished third in the eight-team field with 101-points. Highlighting the performances for Atlantic were Chloe Mullenix’s first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles...
DES MOINES, Iowa — University of Northern Iowa star AJ Green announced Wednesday he is entering the NBA Draft, while also entering the transfer portal. He said in an Instagram post that returning to UNI is also an option. Green said in his post that entering the portal will...
Former Kansas and Iowa State forward Tristan Enaruna, who entered his name in the transfer portal on April 12, will play basketball at Cleveland State next season, Enaruna announced Wednesday on Twitter. Cleveland State on April 5 named former Iowa State assistant coach Daniyal Robinson its head men’s basketball coach....
